Gulf of Mexico innovation

Dynamic Digital Twin

Advanced digital tools are already in use across our US businesses and operations. For example, our Dynamic Digital Twin (DDT) software has been instrumental in the development of our Argos platform, the centerpiece of our $9 billion Mad Dog 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico that’s scheduled to come online in 2023.

DDT creates a skeleton copy of the platform, helping us virtually plan for startup by bringing together everything from engineering drawings to real-time sensor readings in one place.

