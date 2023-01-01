Biogas sites

Through our joint ventures, bp owns operating facilities in California, Michigan, Oklahoma and Tennessee that capture methane from waste to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) — or “biogas” — for the US transportation sector.
In December 2022, bp acquired Archaea Energy Inc., a leading producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in the US. Based in Houston, Texas, Archaea Energy operates 50 RNG and landfill gas-to-energy facilities across the US, producing around 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of RNG.
Its production is expected to provide an immediate 50% increase to bp’s biogas supply volumes, and Archaea has a development pipeline of more than 80 projects that underpin the potential for around five-fold growth in RNG production by 2030.
Agriculture accounts for nearly 10% of US greenhouse gas emissions, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Capturing methane from farm waste can lower these emissions.
The process begins with anaerobic digestion, which involves microorganisms breaking down biodegradable material in a closed system called a digester. One of the end products is biogas, primarily methane, which can be processed into RNG and used to fuel vehicles.
RNG-fueled vehicles are estimated to result in up to 95% emissions than those fueled by gasoline or diesel on a lifecycle basis, according to a US Department of Energy study.
