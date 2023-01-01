Biogas sites

Archaea Energy

In December 2022, bp acquired Archaea Energy Inc., a leading producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in the US. Based in Houston, Texas, Archaea Energy operates 50 RNG and landfill gas-to-energy facilities across the US, producing around 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of RNG.



Its production is expected to provide an immediate 50% increase to bp’s biogas supply volumes, and Archaea has a development pipeline of more than 80 projects that underpin the potential for around five-fold growth in RNG production by 2030.