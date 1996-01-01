Transition Growth Engines

Transforming bp. Supporting the global energy transition.
After purchasing Archaea Energy for $4.1 billion in 2022, bp is now the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in the US. In 2023, bp’s global biogas supply volumes were up 80% year-on-year, reflecting the Archaea uplift. Biofuels production globally was up by 18%.
In October 2023, bp and the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen – the MachH2 coalition – announced their selection by the US Department of Energy for regional clean hydrogen hub funding. bp is looking to develop blue hydrogen production at or near bp’s Whiting, Indiana refinery.