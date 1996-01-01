Site traffic information and cookies

Transition Growth Engines

Transforming bp. Supporting the global energy transition.

A worker wearing protective equipment at an Archaea Energy plant
Globally bp’s five transition growth engines – bioenergy, convenience, electric vehicle charging, hydrogen, and renewables and power – generated $1 billion EBITDA in 2023. We have a target to generate $3-4 billion EBITDA by 2025. 

Our five transition growth engines

Bioenergy

 

After purchasing Archaea Energy for $4.1 billion in 2022, bp is now the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in the US. In 2023, bp’s global biogas supply volumes were up 80% year-on-year, reflecting the Archaea uplift. Biofuels production globally was up by 18%.

Learn more about Archaea
Convenience

bp’s US brands – including ARCO/ampm, Amoco, Thorntons and TravelCenters of America – serve more than three million customers daily at over 8,000 retail sites across the US.
Learn more about convenience
A woman fills up her car at a Thorntons station
Electric vehicle charging

We’re planning to invest $1 billion by 2030 to support the development of America’s EV charging infrastructure. bp’s EV charging arm, bp pulse, is committing to deploy around 3,000 fast and reliable charging points by 2025 at high-demand locations in the US.
Learn more about bp pulse
A woman charges her a red sedan at a bp pulse charging station
Hydrogen

 

In October 2023, bp and the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen – the MachH2 coalition – announced their selection by the US Department of Energy for regional clean hydrogen hub funding. bp is looking to develop blue hydrogen production at or near bp’s Whiting, Indiana refinery. 

A tanker truck drives on a highway
Renewables & power

From carbon capture & storage, to solar to wind, we’re in action in the US – from the Northeast to the Southwest, from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. Globally, bp had a 58.3GW renewables pipeline in 2023.
Learn more about gas & low carbon energy
Three wind turbines behind a row of solar panels producing renewable energy

