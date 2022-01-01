Fast facts The bp-Husky Toledo refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil each day, providing the Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt and other products.

On a daily basis, the refinery produces 3.8 million gallons of gasoline, 1.3 million gallons of diesel fuel and 600,000 gallons of jet fuel.

. bp’s retail presence in Ohio includes more than 500 retail locations.



The bp-Husky Toledo refinery has been a cornerstone of the Ohio economy for more than 100 years, supplying fuels to the Midwest, supporting thousands of jobs and investing in the community.

In recent years, the refinery — located in Oregon, Ohio — has experienced a number of major improvements to make it fit for the future. In 2019, the refinery team completed a significant maintenance project — called a turnaround — to improve reliability and help the facility maintain safe and reliable operations for years to come.

The turnaround project importantly repaired the refinery’s isocracker, a key unit for upgrading crude products into high-value transport fuels. Additional turnarounds were completed in 2021, with another one scheduled for 2022.

During a large turnaround project, the refinery brings in an extra 2,000 or more qualified contractors to work alongside its regular personnel.

Recently, the Toledo refinery has also commissioned two projects to help improve the environmental performance of its operations: