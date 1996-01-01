bp Ultimate fuels all the high-performance BMW vehicles used at the BMW Driver Training Programme, which is held at the Zwartkops Raceway Circuit in Erasmia.
The programme is designed to sharpen drivers’ ability to identify road hazards and safe escape routes and thus minimise their chances of being involved in traffic accidents. Training includes performance driving techniques, skid control and collision avoidance instruction, under the guidance of expert instructors.
This sponsorship, which commenced in 2010, is yet another initiative from bp that works towards improving driver skills. All bp staff are required to complete advanced driving courses and bp has in the past, awarded members of the public with courses at the BMW Driver Training Programme.
For further details, contact the BMW Driving Training at (011) 564 5088, email drivertraining@bmw.co.za
or visit BMW driving training website