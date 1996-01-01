Site traffic information and cookies

Industry skills and development

The industry skills development focus area of our CSI strategy is a major component of our overall CSI programme because we believe in empowering communities by providing the necessary skills that will enable them to “fish” for themselves rather than us providing fish for them.

We aim to provide the necessary tools that will enable learners to contribute to society in a more meaningful way, by either being gainfully employed or by starting their own businesses. We invest in communities so that they can be able to sustain themselves socio-economically, beyond our involvement. 

This focus area also aims to create a pool of future professionals in some of the areas that are identified by the government as critical skills areas. 

 

Skills development

 

bp offers a number of exciting opportunities for students and recent graduates through its Graduate Programme.

 

The programme is targeted at students in their final tertiary year and those who have completed their qualifications but are unemployed. It empowers them with invaluable workplace skills and retains most of them at the end of the programme. Our learnership programme is a structured initiative designed to fast-track the development of previously disadvantaged individuals and give them the tools and experience they need to grow a rewarding career at bp. Learnership candidates get to work on real projects, deliver real results and learn what a career in the oil and gas industry really means.

 

Return on Investment to the country

 

  • Out of 200 learners who enrolled for the programme in 2010, 192 learners completed the programme, while the other 8 dropped out for personal reasons.
  • All 192 sat for their Matric examinations and all passed with exemption (achieving entrance to universities)
  • The Country’s 2012 Matric Top Learner, Mmadikgetho Komane, was one of our TTP Learners that graduated from our programme last year. This 18-year-old girl from Glen-Cowie Girls High School in Limpopo was rated the best overall learner in the country by scoring 100% in Mathematics, Physical Science and Accounting. She also received distinctions in SePedi, English, Life Orientation and Life Science. Mmadikgetho will be studying Actuarial Science at WITS University.
  • The other 17 learners from the programme achieved a minimum of 6 distinctions.
  • This gives us comfort that our partnership with WITS is working exceptionally well, and we are committed to continuing with the programme for the next 5 years, touching over 1 000 learners’ lives and changing their future.

