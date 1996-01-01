Industry skills and development

We aim to provide the necessary tools that will enable learners to contribute to society in a more meaningful way, by either being gainfully employed or by starting their own businesses. We invest in communities so that they can be able to sustain themselves socio-economically, beyond our involvement.



This focus area also aims to create a pool of future professionals in some of the areas that are identified by the government as critical skills areas.

Skills development

bp offers a number of exciting opportunities for students and recent graduates through its Graduate Programme.

The programme is targeted at students in their final tertiary year and those who have completed their qualifications but are unemployed. It empowers them with invaluable workplace skills and retains most of them at the end of the programme. Our learnership programme is a structured initiative designed to fast-track the development of previously disadvantaged individuals and give them the tools and experience they need to grow a rewarding career at bp. Learnership candidates get to work on real projects, deliver real results and learn what a career in the oil and gas industry really means.



Return on Investment to the country