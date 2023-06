Fully black-owned, managed and controlled, Masana was born from a partnership with bp Southern Africa, the Mineworkers Investment Company, the Women’s Development Business Investment Holdings and staff who hold shares in the company.



Masana markets and sells bp branded oils and fuels to the following sectors:

Commercial transport/fleet

Manufacturing and processing

Mining

Civil Engineering/construction

Government and parastatals

All of Masana’s products will be supplied by bp, ensuring that stringent global standards are met. bp also provides distribution and various support services to Masana.