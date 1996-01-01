bp’s response to national lockdown

bp Southern Africa supports the national lockdown declared by the South African government in response to COVID-19. As an organisation that puts the safety of our country , vulnerable people, fellow employees, customers and suppliers first, we will be taking every effort to work with the government of South Africa to contain the spread of the virus.

We as a company fulfill an essential service and will need to continue our supply during this time by ensuring that the fuel needs of the critical and essential services are met as they carry out their civic duties. In addition, the President announced that fuel retails are to be kept open over this time.

We would like to reassure our employees and business partners that bpSA, with the support of its global office, has activated the required contingency plans to respond to this new operating environment.

To this end, we will continue to contribute in this critical sector of our country’s economy, working with key external stakeholders.

The welfare of our people and safe reliable operations remain the pillars of how we do business and will not be compromised. As the situation unfolds, we will be updating you as appropriate.

Our customers are important to us and we will remain open throughout the lockdown to ensure that the basic necessities are available to you as and when you need. Our Staff are here to help you during this challenging time. Please just ask if there’s anything you think we can help you with.

We all have a part to play in supporting the national efforts to fight the spread of the virus by adhering to the government’s guidance and applying our global best practice.

Social distancing and hygiene will remain critical as part of this effort.

Should you develop symptoms associated with COVID-19 during this time, please immediately get in contact with a doctor. Finally, should you require any assistance during this time, please call 0800 029 999 or 0800 111 132. Please note that all lines operate 24 hours a day. There’s also a What’sApp line that you can use for more information. South Africans cant text “hi” to the WhatsApp Support Line: 0600 123 456 to activate the conversation.

We are committed to listening and acting quickly should issues arise at our retail sites. Our dedicated Customer Complaints Centre - 0860 222 166 is available to assist with any customer queries

