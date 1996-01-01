We’re here for you

We know these are uncertain and challenging times, so we wanted to let you know that we’re here for you and we’ll be open for anything you need, whether it’s fuel, food or a friendly face. Rest assured, we’re taking every measure possible to keep our forecourts clean, helping us all stay safe and protected.

Opening hours

As ever, our staff are here to support you and do all we can to meet your needs at our bp stations, day and night.

Health & safety

Following local Government guidelines, site staff have been advised to ensure there’s always a safe distance of 1 metre between themselves and customers for your safety.

Due to hygiene concerns, we’re asking customers not to pay with cash at this time if at all possible. We’d much rather you pay by card, even if it’s a small amount, it’s absolutely fine with us and reduces your risk.

Our forecourt pumps are disinfected every day for your safety.

We’re making sure our PIN terminals, door handles and toilets are disinfected at regular intervals day and night, so they’re clean and safe for you.Helpful staff.

We'd like to assure you that your local bp station is open, where staff, fuel and fresh coffee await, within a safe and protected environment.

Our staff are here to help you during this challenging time. Please just ask if there’s anything you think we can help you with.

Food & drink