bpSA awards 32 bursaries to its service champions

“We know that for many people, the desire to study is strong, but the cost is simply out of reach. The Impumelelo Bursary is about giving our people the opportunity to thrive, because when we invest in them, we are investing in the future of South Africa,” says Mojapelo.



To qualify for the bursary, applicants had to be bpSA service champions registered at a South African institution of higher learning, whether a university or a TVET college, public or private, across any field of study. The 32 bursary recipients are enrolled in various fields of study and across different age groups – with the oldest recipient of the bursary being 41 years old.

Mpendulo Tibane, one of the bursary recipients, says: “The Impumelelo Bursary is an incredible opportunity for us to grow, to dream bigger and to empower ourselves through education. I hope every service champion will grab this chance with both hands. Today, I may be filling up your tank, but tomorrow I could be the Head of IT at a multinational company. I’m a breadwinner, a parent and now, thanks to bpSA, my future is full of possibility.”



The Impumelelo Bursary Programme forms part of bpSA’s broader strategy to drive sustainable growth, social investment and empower communities. In line with similar impactful initiatives – such as the scholarships recently awarded to 100 North-West University students to clear their historical debts, the Energy Mobility Education Trust, which focuses on postgraduate educational support, and various educational programmes for office-based staff. Impumelelo reinforces the company’s role in driving accessible, inclusive education. Amongst other accolades, the company was recognized as the Top Empowered Company in Education and Skills Development in 2023.