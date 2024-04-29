bp 100 Limited Edition collectable

Pick n Pay smart shopper & bp limited edition collectable cars promotion



1. Terms & Conditions

1.1 The promoters to this competition are:

1.1.1 Pick n Pay Retailers Pty Ltd (“Pick n Pay”) (registration number: 1973/004739/07) a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa and having its registered address at 101 Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth, 7708; and

1.1.2 BP Southern Africa Pty Ltd (“bp”) a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa and having its registered address at 199 Oxford Road, Dunkeld, Johannesburg, South Africa, (collectively hereinafter referred to as the “promoters”).

1.2 All persons entering the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper & bp Promotion ("the participants") agree that the promotion rules as set out in these terms and conditions are binding on them. A copy of these terms and conditions is available at www.pnp.co.za.

2. Important notice

2.1 These terms and conditions and promotional rules contain certain terms and conditions which appear in similar text style to this clause and which:

2.1.1 may limit the risk or liability of the promoter or a third party; and/or

2.1.2 may create risk or liability for the entrant; and/or

2.1.3 may compel the entrant to indemnify the promoter or a third party; and/or

2.1.4 serves as an acknowledgement, by the entrant, of a fact.

2.1.5 the entrant cannot be a juristic entity and must be an individual;

2.2 The participant’s attention is drawn to these terms and conditions because they are important and should be carefully noted.

2.3 Nothing in these terms and conditions is intended to, or must be understood to, unlawfully restrict, limit or avoid any rights or obligations, as the case may be, created for either the entrant or the promoter in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, 68 of 2008 ("the CPA").

2.4 The entrant acknowledges that by submitting his or her entry, he/she has been given an appropriate opportunity to first read these terms and conditions before entering and he/she understands and agrees to the terms and conditions.

2.5 All entrants to this promotion participate entirely at their own risk. By reading and accepting these terms and conditions, the entrant gives consent to these risks and hereby indemnifies and holds harmless the promoters and Pick n Pay Stores Limited and all entities in the Pick n Pay group and/or the bp group, their directors, employees and agents, of any and all liability pertaining to any damage, cost, injuries and losses of whatever nature sustained as a result of their participation in the competition and related events and activities, save where such damage, cost, injuries and losses are sustained as a result of the gross negligence or wilful misconduct of any indemnified party.

3. Rules of the promotion

3.1 Pick n Pay Smart Shopper & bp Promotion (“the promotion”) opens at 00:01 on 29 April 2024 and closes at midnight on 30 June 2024 (“promotional period”). Any entries made after the stipulated closing time and date will not be accepted.

3.2 The participants are eligible to receive one (1) Limited Edition Collectable Car provided that the entry requirements are met.

3.3 The promotion is only available to registered Smart Shoppers who are opted in to receive SMS communication.

3.4 A maximum of four (4) Limited Edition Collectable Cars can be collected by the participants during the campaign period.

3.5 Collectable cars will be issued on a first come, first serve basis to customers with a valid code and will be available while stocks last.

3.6 To redeem the Limited Edition Collectable Car customers need to give the bp fuel attendant the unique code that they have been sent via SMS.

3.7 Promotional requirements:

3.7.1 Participants must spend R600 or more towards fuel at a participating bp service station in South Africa and swipe their Smart Shopper card before payment is made during the promotional period (“qualifying purchase”).

3.7.2 Four (4) qualifying fills and swipes are required for entrants to be eligible to receive one (1) Limited Edition Collectable Car.

3.7.3 After their fourth (4th) completed qualifying purchase, participants will receive an SMS the next day which will include a unique code to redeem one (1) Limited Edition Collectable Car.

3.8 Participants will be eligible to collect 4 Limited Edition Collectable Cars over the promotional period, provided that each entry is associated with a separate qualifying purchase and registered Smart Shopper card swipe before tendering.

3.9 Prizes are not transferable and may not be exchanged for cash or other prizes.

3.10 This promotion is subject to availability.

3.11 In order to qualify as participant for this promotion:

3.11.1 the participant must live in the Republic of South Africa;

3.11.2 the participant must provide correct and full personal details, as required;

3.11.3 the participant must be 18 years old or older;

3.11.4 the participant cannot be a juristic entity and must be an individual; and

3.11.5 the participant must be a registered Pick n Pay Smart Shopper at the time of the transaction

3.11.6 be opted-in to Smart Shopper SMS communications

3.11.7 spend R600 or more towards fuel at a participating bp service station in South Africa and swipe their Smart Shopper card before payment is made during the promotional period

3.12 The promoters, Pick n Pay Retailers (Proprietary) Limited, any entity in the Pick n Pay group and/or the bp group, their directors, members, partners, employees, agents or consultants, the suppliers of goods or services in connection with this promotional competition, or any other person who directly or indirectly controls or is controlled by the above named parties and their respective spouses, life partners, business partners or immediate family members are not permitted to participate in this promotional competition.

4. Data privacy

4.1 Personal Information means information relating to an identifiable, living, natural person and where its applicable, an identifiable, existing juristic person including but not limited to defined in the Protection of Personal Information Act (“POPIA”).

4.2 The entrants hereby consent to provide the promoters with the relevant personal information required in order to enter the competition as well as allow the promoter to share the personal information with the designated third-parties.

4.3 In addition, the entrant also agrees to the promoter’s Privacy Policy which can be found at https://www.pnp.co.za/privacy-policy.

4.4 All personal information shared within the context of the competition will be treated as confidential and shall only be processed for the sole purpose of the competition. Any other processing of any personal information by the designated third-parties and promoter (“all parties”) is prohibited.

4.5 It is the responsibility of the entrant to provide accurate personal information otherwise the promoter would not be able to comply with the Data Protection and Privacy Laws of South Africa.

5. General

5.1 By entering the promotion in accordance with its terms, you are entering a promotional competition for the purposes of the Consumer Protection Act, 2008 ("CPA") and the promotional competition will be conducted in accordance with the relevant provisions of the CPA. Should you win a prize in the competition, you undertake to expeditiously do all things necessary to enable the promoters to comply with their obligations under the CPA including, but not limited to (i) providing such personal information as may be required in order to facilitate handing over the prize (including providing proof of address and identity number) and (ii) signing receipt of the prize upon its delivery.

5.2 These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of South Africa.

5.3 If any provision of these terms and conditions is found to be invalid or unenforceable by any court of competent jurisdiction, then that provision shall be severed from these terms and conditions and shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any remaining provisions.

5.4 Any queries in this regard, and a copy of these rules can be found at www.picknpay.co.za or by calling the consumer services division on 0860 30 30 30 during office hours throughout the period of the competition