bp Rewards Tactical campaign

8.1.1. Winners will receive their Mastercards physical card, delivered by courier to the address supplied during the verification process.

8.1.2. Once in receipt of the card, the winner will be required to follow the instructions provided with the card, in order to activate the available funds.

8.1.3. The activation of the funds on each card can take up to 72 hours.

8.1.4. Mastercards may be used at any establishment or store that accepts Mastercards.

8.1.5. Cards are valid for 3 years from date of issue, and may be used over multiple transactions, or until such time that the total available value on the card is finished.

8.1.6. The Participant acknowledges that separate terms and conditions may apply to the Prize, which terms and conditions could deal with issues such as the use of the Prize and the period of validity thereof, for example. The potential winner shall be required to accept and comply with the Prize-specific terms and conditions, as may be notified to the potential winner.

8.1.7. All winners will be required to produce proof of identity during the validation process and upon receipt of their Prizes. Failure to do so may result in a forfeiture of the prize. Winners may not change their details, address, or personal information once it has been submitted and prior to receiving the Prize. Any attempt to do so will result in disqualification from the Promotion and a forfeiture of the prize.



9. The Promoter may require the winners to be identified, photographed and the photographs published in social media, printed media, or to appear on radio and television when accepting their Prizes and/or after receiving their Prizes. The winners may elect to decline the publication of their images and to participate in the Promoters’ marketing material.

10. No responsibility will be accepted by the Promoter, their associated companies (their directors, officers and employees), agents and suppliers, for any Prizes which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or cannot be redeemed for any technical reason, delivery or other reasons.



11. All Participants indemnify the Promoter and their directors, officers and employees, agents and suppliers, against any and all claims for any losses or damages, whether direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise, arising from any cause whatsoever connected to or arising from their participation in any way in this Promotion and/or any receipt of and/or use of a Prize.



12. By taking part in this Promotion, Participants hereby warrant that all information submitted to the Promoter is true, current and complete.



13. The Promoter may decline to award a Prize if there is a reasonable suspicion of any irregularities or fraudulent activities.



14. All warranties and representations concerning the Promotion not set out in these Terms (whether express, implied or tacit) are hereby excluded.



15. The Promoter shall only be responsible for those costs for which these Terms expressly state that the Promoters will pay. The Participant is responsible for (i) any and all applicable local taxes and fees; and (ii) all other costs incurred by it, or arising directly or indirectly from, the Participant's participation in the Promotion, or from the acceptance, receipt, use or enjoyment of any Prize. Without limiting the rest of this clause, the Participant will be responsible for the cost of submitting proof of purchase and entering the Promotion and any data charges that apply, as per the tariff rates charged by the Participant’s mobile network provider.



16. The Promoter reserves the right to terminate the Promotion immediately and without notice, if circumstances beyond the Promoter’s reasonable control prevent the Promoter, their directors, officers and employees, agents and suppliers, from continuing to conduct the Promotion. In the event of such termination, all Participants acknowledge that they will have no recourse against the Promoter, their associated companies, directors, officers and employees, agents and suppliers, in respect thereof.



17. The Promoter, their associated companies, directors, officers and employees, agents and suppliers, shall not be responsible for a Participant's failure to access the Promotion for any reason whatsoever including, by way of example only, as a consequence of communications or network failures.



18. The Promoter adheres to the Promotion of Personal Information Act (“POPIA”). By submitting personal information in connection with your entry, you are agreeing to the Promoter’s Privacy Policy which is available on the website https://bit.ly/bpprivacy and these Terms. You further accept and understand that, for the purposes of this Promotion, we will store, process and use your details for the purpose of processing your participation in the Promotion, communicating with you and to send you communication for promotional purposes in respect of the Promoter’s products (including publishing entries or posts received on the Promoter’s website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or other social media platforms), and to perform such activities which flow from the receipt of your entry for statistical, market and product research purposes only.



19. Prizes are not transferable. No cash or alternatives will be offered for the Prize in whole or in part. The winner accepts the Prize at their own risk. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Prize with a prize of the same or greater value than the Prize value set out in these Terms.



20. These Terms shall be governed by the laws of South Africa.



21. If any provision of these Terms is found to be invalid or unenforceable by any court of competent jurisdiction, then that provision shall be severed from these Terms and shall not affect the validity or enforceability of the remaining provisions.



22. The Promoters’ decision is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.



23. If you require any help or have any enquiries in respect of the Promotion, please use the email address: customercareloyalty@bp.com