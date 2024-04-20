bpSA Premier League exclusive experience promotion

Terms & Conditions

The terms and conditions set out below ("Terms and Conditions") apply to the bpSA Premier Leagueexclusive experience promotion ("Promotion") being run and administered by bp Southern Africa (Pty)Ltd with its registered address at 199 Oxford Road, Oxford Parks, Dunkeld, 2196. ("Promoters" or "us" or"we").

These Terms and Conditions will prevail in the event of any conflict or inconsistency with any othercommunications sent to you by us, including advertising or promotional materials.

Prize redemption instructions are deemed to form part of the Terms and Conditions. By entering this Promotion, you are deemed to be a participant (“hereinafter referred to as “you” or “Participant”) and all Participants will be deemed to have accepted and shall be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

This version of the Terms and Conditions applies to Participants (defined below) in the Republic of SouthAfrica.

1. Important Provisions

We have a duty, in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, No. 68 of 2008 to point out certainimportant provisions in these Terms and Conditions to you. The clauses which contain these importantprovisions and the reasons why they are important are set out below. It is important that you read allof these Terms and Conditions carefully and not only what we point out below.

1.1. Limitation of risk, legal responsibilities and liability. Clauses 11, 12, 15 and 16 herein below areimportant because they limit and exclude obligations, liabilities and legal responsibilities that weand other persons or entities may otherwise have to you. As a result of these clauses, your rightsand remedies against us and these other persons and entities are limited or excluded. Theseclauses also limit or exclude your right to recover from, or make claims against, the Promotersfor losses, damages, liability or harm you or others may suffer as a result of your participation inthe Promotion. Clauses 12 and 16 herein below are particularly important because you take onrisk, legalresponsibilities and liability. In terms ofthese clauses, you may be responsible fortaxes,fees, claims and other amounts. You will also be responsible for, and you accept, various risks,damages, harm, and injury which may be suffered by you and others for what is stated in these clauses.

1.2. Indemnities by you. Clause 12 herein below requires you to indemnify (hold harmless) us andother persons or entities against claims, loss, damages, and harm that may be suffered by us andother persons or entities as a result of your participation in the Promotion. This places variousrisks, liabilities, obligations and legal responsibilities on you, and you will be responsible andliable for the payment of the value of the claims, loss, damages, and harm that may be sufferedor claimed.

2. The Promotion is only valid in South Africa and is open only to a natural person, who:i) is a legal resident in South Africa and in possession of a valid identity document or passport; and (ii)is at least 18 (eighteen) years old.

3. The Promotion is not open to the Promoters, including its employees agencies, sales agents/merchandisers, packaging suppliers and their immediate family members (spouses, life partners,parents, grandparents, siblings, children and grandchildren) or to their business partners, or anyperson who is(i) a director, member, partner, or agent of, or consultant to the Promoters or any otherperson who directly or indirectly controls or is controlled by, the Promoters; or (ii) a supplier of goodsor services in connection with the Promoters. The Promotion is not open to employees and their immediate families of the Promoters.

4. Participation in the promotion constitutes your acceptance of these terms and conditions. Allinformation relating to this Promotion and published on any promotional material will form part ofthe terms and conditions of entry. The Promoters reserve the right to amend these Terms andConditions in their sole discretion at any time and the amendments will be deemed to have taken effect on the date of publication of the revised Terms and Conditions on website at https://www.bp.com/en_za/south-africa/home.html

5. The Promotion will run from 27 March 2024 at 10h30 and end on 20 April 2024 at 23h59 (“thePromotion Period”). No entries received before or after the Promotion Period will be accepted.

6. Participants wishing to participate in the Promotion must:

6.1. Purchase fuel, at a bp forecourt, to a value of R600 or more, during the Promotion Period;

6.2. Click the URL on any digital or social media promotional advert, or WhatsApp “HI” to 067 4984226 follow the prompts to complete a once off registration and submit a picture of their valid unique fuel slip or receipt;

6.3. complete a new purchase within the values defined in clause 6.1 and follow the steps in clause6.2, for each new entry submitted on the platform;

6.4. enter the cell phone number that is owned and registered to that Participant. No person can useanother person’s cell phone or cell phone number for the entry into the Promotion. If it isdiscovered that a Participant has entered a cell phone number that is not registered to thatParticipant, he/she will automatically be disqualified, and will be required to refund to thePromoters any Prize(s) that such Participant may have received from the Promoters;

6.5. not enter the Promotion using more than one cell phone number. This is to avoid additional fraudbeing conducted by multiple SIM card owners; and

6.6. enter using a phone number that is contactable during office hours (i.e. 08h00 to 17h00, Monday to Friday, excluding Public Holidays).



7. By participating in the Promotion and following the steps set out in clause 6, you stand a chance towin 1 of 5 double tickets to an exclusive-once-in-a-lifetime Premier League dinner hosted by bp and Castrol and meet the legendary Augustine “Jay-Jay “Okocha PLUS see the famous Premier LeagueTrophy.

8. . The following shall apply to the Promotion:

8.1. Prizes;

8.1.1. A total of 5 winners will be awarded during the promotional period.

8.2. A unique winner will win a double ticket to an exclusive-once-in-a-lifetime Premier Leaguedinner hosted by bp and Castrol and meet the legendary Augustine “Jay-Jay “Okocha PLUS see the famous Premier League Trophy.

8.3. Each winner will be able to bring a partner with them.

8.3.1. The prize may extend to include flights, 1 night accommodation and transfers to the galadinner venue should the winner reside outside of Gauteng.

8.3.2. Gauteng residents are responsible to get themselves to and from the gala dinner venue andmust be available to attend the event on the evening of 23 April 2024. Failure to meet all requirements detailed in this clause, at the time of being selected as a valid winner, willresult in the forfeit of the prize. In the event that a winner fails to meet these requirements, the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another Participant.

8.3.3. Winners residing outside of Gauteng will be required to; Have a valid ID or passport forbooking purposes and must be available to travel to Johannesburg on the morning of 23April 2024, flying home on the morning of 24 April 2024. Failure to meet all requirements detailed in this clause, at the time of being selected as a valid winner, will result in the forfeitof the prize. The winner will be required to work with the allocated travel agency, to facilitate their hotel booking and event-related logistics, paid for by the Promoter. In theevent that a winner fails to meet these requirements, the Promoter reserves the right toaward the prize to another Participant.



8.4. Winner selection;

8.4.1. Potential winners will be selected by means of 3 random draws, with the results of thedraw being capable of being audited at any time to verify its randomness and accuracy.

8.4.2. Draws:

8.4.2.1. Draw 1 – will take place on 5 April 2024, with 2 potential winners selected.

8.4.2.2. Draw 2 – will take place on 12 April 2024, with 2 potential winners selected.

8.4.2.3. Draw 3 – will take place on 19 April 2024, with 1 potential winner selected.

8.4.3. The potential winners will be notified via SMS, once their fuel purchase has been verified.

8.4.4. Potential winners will be sent an SMS containing a link to a winner verification form on WhatsApp, and they are required to complete the form within 48 hours of receipt, for final verification, before they can be confirmed as a winner. Any potential winner who fails to complete the form within 48 hours, will forfeit their chance and will be replaced by a potential standby winner. This is to ensure that Prizes are awarded timeously.

8.4.5. A potential Prize winner is not an actual Winner, until his/her status as a Participant isc onfirmed, his/her entry submission is validated and his/her qualifyingdocuments (including proof of the purchase, ID number, address, Email, Name andSurname) are completed, confirmation is made of availability to travel, and all issubmitted to the Promoters within the time period required by the Promoters asstipulated in clause 7.2.4.

8.4.6. Upon submission of their verification form, potential winners will be validated and willreceive an SMS within 7 working days after submission of the verification form, confirmingif they are verified or have forfeited, with the SMS sent to the cell phone number used during entry to the Promotion.8.4.7. If the Promoters are unable to reach any person after the SMS attempt or complete the verification process after drawing his/her entry for whatsoever reason, such person willbe disqualified, and the draw of a replacement entry shall take place.

8.5. Prize redemption

8.5.1.All winners will be required to produce proof of identity during the validation process andupon receipt of their Prizes. Failure to do so will result in a forfeit. Winners may not changetheir details, address, or personal information once it has been submitted and prior toreceiving the Prize. Any attempt to do so will result in a forfeit.

8.5.2.Potential winners to note that Prize fulfilment will be managed directly with each winner,once they have been confirmed as valid. This will be managed through a bp representative, and the chosen travel and event management agency.

9. The Promoters may require the winners to be identified, photographed and the photographspublished in social media, printed media, or to appear on radio and television when accepting theirPrizes and/or after having received their Prizes. The winners will be given the opportunity to declinethe publication of their images and to participate in the Promoters’ marketing material in so far as itrelates to the Promotion.



10. In relation to the Promotion and entries received during the Promotion Period: i) a unique cell phonenumber may only win once; ii) a unique user may only win once; iii) only one person per family may win; iv) only one person per fixed abode or household may win; and v) a unique till slip may only beused once for entry.

11. No responsibility will be accepted by the Promoters, their associated companies (their directors,officers and employees), agents and suppliers, for any Prizes which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or cannot be redeemed for any technical reason, delivery or other reasons.



12. As far as the law allows, all Participants indemnify the Promoters and its associated companies(directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, against any / all claims for any loss or damages, whether direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise, arising from any cause whatsoeverconnected to or arising from their participation in any way in this Promotion and/or any receipt of and/or use of a Prize.

13. By taking part in this Promotion, Participants hereby warrant that all information submitted to thePromoters is true, current and complete.

14. The Promoters may decline to award a Prize if there is a reasonable suspicion of any irregularities orfraudulent activities.

15. As far as the law allows, all warranties and representations concerning the Promotion not set out inthese Terms and Conditions (whether express, implied or tacit) are hereby excluded.

16. As far as the law allows, the Promoters shall only be responsible for those costs which these Terms and Conditions expressly say that the Promoters will pay. The Participant is responsible for (i) any and all applicable local taxes and fees; and (ii) all other costs incurred by it, or arising directly or indirectly from, the Participant's participation in the Promotion, or from the acceptance, receipt, use orenjoyment of any Prize. Without limiting the rest of this clause 165, the Participant will be responsiblefor the cost of submitting proof of purchase and entering the Promotion and any data charges thatapply, as per the tariff rates charged by the Participant’s mobile network provider.

17. The Promoters reserve the right to terminate the Promotion immediately and without notice, ifcircumstances beyond the Promoters reasonable control prevent the Promoters, their associatedcompanies (directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, from continuing to conduct thePromotion. In the event of such termination, as far as the law allows, all Participants acknowledge that they will have no recourse against the Promoters, their associated companies (directors, officersand employees) agents and suppliers, in respect thereof.

18. As far as the law allowsthe Promoters, their associated companies(directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, shall not be responsible for a Participant's failure to access the Promotion forany reason whatsoever including, by way of example only, as a consequence of communications or network failures.

19. The Promoters adhere strictly to POPIA regulations. By submitting personal information in connectionwith your entry, you are agreeing to the Promoters’ Privacy Policies (available on the website https://bit.ly/bpprivacy) and these terms and conditions. You further accept and understand that, for the purposes of this Promotion, we will store, process and use your details for the purpose of processing your participation in the Promotion, communicating with you and to send you communication for promotional purposes in respect of the Promoters’ products (including publishing entries or posts received on the Promoters’ websites, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or other social media platforms), and to perform such activities which flow from the receipt of your entry forstatistical, market and product research purposes only.

20. Prizes are not transferable. No cash or alternatives will be offered for the Prize in whole or in part. The winner accepts the Prize at their own risk.

21. These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of South Africa.

22. If any provision of these Terms and Conditions is found to be invalid or unenforceable by any court ofcompetent jurisdiction, then that provision shall be severed from these Terms and Conditions andshall not affect the validity or enforceability of any remaining provisions.

23. The Promoters’ decision is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

24. If you require any help or have any enquiries in respect of the Promotion, please use the emailaddress: ccsacustomerservice@bp.com