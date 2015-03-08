Summer Campaign

Vehicle Award

9.1 The vehicles will be awarded by means of an audited computerized random draw, held in the presence of a certified auditor, and with the results of such draw being capable of being audited at any time to verify its randomness and accuracy.



9.2 The draw will be held no later than 15 January 2025.



9.3 Following the draw, the potential winners will be notified via SMS, once their till slip has been verified.

9.4 The potential winners will be sent an SMS containing a link to a winner verification form on WhatsApp, and they are required to complete the form within 48 hours of receipt, for final verification, before they can be confirmed as a winner. Any potential winner who fails to complete the form within 48 hours will forfeit their chance and will be replaced by a potential standby winner. This is to ensure that Prizes are awarded timeously.

9.5 A potential Prize winner is not an actual Winner, until his/her status as a Participant is confirmed, his/her entry submission is validated and his/her qualifying documents (including proof of the purchase, ID number, Delivery address, Email, Name and Surname), are completed and submitted to the Promoters within the time period required by the Promoters as stipulated in clause 9.

9.6 Upon submission of their verification form, potential winner will be validated and will receive an SMS within 7 working days after submission of the verification form, confirming if they are verified or have forfeited, with the SMS sent to the cell phone number used during entry to the Promotion.



9.7 If the Promoters are unable to reach any person after 3 (three) SMS attempts or complete the verification process after drawing his/her entry for whatsoever reason, such person will be disqualified, and the draw of a replacement entry shall take place.



Smart Shoppers & BP Rewards



9.8 Winners will be selected by means of weekly random draws, conducted at the offices of The Quorum, with the results of such draw being capable of auditing.



9.9 Random draws will take place every Monday for the duration of the promotion, with the first draw taking place on Monday 21 October 2024, and the final draw taking place on 13 January 2025.



9.10 Twenty (20) winners will be selected in each weekly draw, (10 Smart shopper winners and 10 BP Rewards winners) with thirty (30) stand-by winners per draw.



9.11 Each prize will be awarded as 5 (five) thousand Pick n’ Pay Smart Shopper or BP Rewards cashback.



9.12 Following each draw, the potential winners will be notified via SMS, once their purchase has been verified.

9.13 The potential winners will be sent an SMS containing a link to a winner verification form on WhatsApp, and they are required to complete the form within 48 hours of receipt, for final verification, before they can be confirmed as a winner. Any potential winner who fails to complete the form within 48 hours will forfeit their chance and will be replaced by a potential standby winner. This is to ensure that Prizes are awarded timeously.

9.14 A potential Prize winner is not an actual Winner, until his/her status as a Participant is confirmed, his/her entry submission is validated and his/her qualifying documents (including proof of the purchase, ID number, Delivery address, Email, Name and Surname), are completed and submitted to the Promoters within the time period required by the Promoters as stipulated in clause 8.



9.14.1 Upon submission of their verification form, potential winner will be validated and will receive an SMS within 7 working days after submission of the verification form, confirming if they are verified or have forfeited, with the SMS sent to the cell phone number used during entry to the Promotion.



9.14.2 If the Promoters are unable to reach any person after 3 (three) SMS attempts or complete the verification process after drawing his/her entry for whatsoever reason, such person will be disqualified, and the draw of a replacement entry shall take place.



9.14.3 Once verified as winners, the winners will be contacted by Pick n Pay Call Centre or BP helpdesk, before being handed over to a designated supplier to arrange for delivery of the prizes.



9.14.4 Winners agree to have photographs or video footage of the prize handover published on the promoters various marketing channels.



9.14.5 Pick n Pay and bp reserves the right to disqualify a winner if he/she does not respond to the email or telephone call within two working days of winner selection and randomly select a replacement winner from the competition entries. In such circumstances, the replacement winner shall be contacted via email or telephonically as soon as reasonably practicable and shall be required to respond to Pick n Pay and bp in the manner set out in such correspondence. In the event that the replacement winner fails to respond to Pick n Pay and bp Southern Africa as required, then the provisions of this clause shall apply to that new winner in the same way as if he/she were the original winner. If the selected winner does not have any contact details a redraw shall take place in respect of that specific prize.