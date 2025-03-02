Coco-Cola Instant Winners

Competition Alert💥 Coca-Cola Instant Winners at PnP Express! Buy any 2 Coca-Cola 300ml drinks and you could WIN a share of R100,000 in Smart Shopper Points! 🎉 There are 5,000 chances to win so don’t miss out. Grab yours today and score big! 🛒 Ts & Cs apply. Competition valid 27 January - 2 March 2025.

The T&C's are as follows: Purchase any 2 Coca-Cola 300ml Products and swipe your registered Smart Shopper card at any Pick n Pay Express and stand a chance to win R100 000 in Smart Shopper Points. Exclusive to Smart Shoppers who are registered and have opted-in to receive communication.



