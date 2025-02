Win a Swift

The T&C's are as follows: Spend R60 and swipe your registered Smart Shopper card at any Pick n Pay Express to stand a chance to Win 1 of 3 Suzuki Swifts. Competition valid from 2 December 2024 - 2 March 2025. Exclusive to Smart Shoppers who are registered and have opted-in to receive communication.



For a detailed list of the T&Cs, please click here: