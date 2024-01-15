bp Janu-WIN Campaign

bpSA Janu-Win promotion South Africa

Terms & Conditions

The terms and conditions set out below ("Terms and Conditions") apply to the bpSA Janu-Win summer promotion ("Promotion") being run and administered by bp Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd with its registered address at 199 Oxford Road, Oxford Parks, Dunkeld, 2196. ("Promoters" or "us" or "we").

These Terms and Conditions will prevail in the event of any conflict or inconsistency with any other communications sent to you by us, including advertising or promotional materials.

Prize redemption instructions are deemed to form part of the Terms and Conditions. By entering this Promotion, you are deemed to be a participant (“hereinafter referred to as “you” or “Participant”) and all Participants will be deemed to have accepted and shall be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

This version of the Terms and Conditions applies to Participants (defined above) in the Republic of South Africa.

1. Important Provisions

We have a duty, in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, No. 68 of 2008 to point out certain important provisions in these Terms and Conditions to you. The clauses which contain these important provisions and the reasons why they are important are set out below. It is important that you read all of these Terms and Conditions carefully and not only what we point out below.

1.1. Limitation of risk, legal responsibilities and liability. Clauses10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 herein below are important because they limit and exclude obligations, liabilities and legal responsibilities that we and other persons or entities may otherwise have to you. As a result of these clauses, your rights and remedies against us and these other persons and entities are limited or excluded. These clauses also limit or exclude your right to recover from, or make claims against, the Promoters for losses, damages, liability or harm you or others may suffer as a result of your participation in the Promotion. Clauses 11 and 15 herein below are particularly important because you take on risk, legal responsibilities and liability. In terms of these clauses, you may be responsible for taxes, fees, claims and other amounts. You will also be responsible for, and you accept, various risks, damages, harm, and injury which may be suffered by you and others for what is stated in these clauses.

1.2. Indemnities by you. Clause 11 herein below requires you to indemnify (hold harmless) us and other persons or entities against claims, loss, damages, and harm that may be suffered by us and other persons or entities as a result of your participation in the Promotion. This places various risks, liabilities, obligations and legal responsibilities on you, and you will be responsible and liable for the payment of the value of the claims, loss, damages, and harm that may be suffered or claimed.

2. The Promotion is only valid in South Africa and is open only to a natural person, who:

i) is a legal resident in South Africa and in possession of a valid identity document or passport; and (ii) is at least 18 (eighteen) years old.

3. The Promotion is not open to the Promoters, including its employees agencies, sales agents/ merchandisers, packaging suppliers and their immediate family members (spouses, life partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, children and grandchildren) or to their business partners, or any person who is (i) a director, member, partner, or agent of, or consultant to the Promoters or any other person who directly or indirectly controls or is controlled by, the Promoters; or (ii) a supplier of goods or services in connection with the Promoters.

4. Participation in the promotion constitutes your acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. All information relating to this Promotion and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry. The Promoters reserve the right to amend these Terms and Conditions in their sole discretion at any time and the amendments will be deemed to have taken effect on the date of publication of the revised Terms and Conditions on website

5. The Promotion will run from 15 January 2024 at 00h00 and end on 29 February 2024 at 23h59 (“the Promotion Period”). No entries received before or after the Promotion Period will be accepted.

6. Participants wishing to participate in the Promotion must do the following during the Promotion Period:

6.1. Purchase fuel at a participating bp forecourt to any value;

6.2. either scan the QR code located at the bp forecourt and/or on the promotional leaflets, or WhatsApp “HI” to 067 498 4226 and follow the prompts to complete a once off registration and to submit a clear picture of the valid unique fuel slip (which must be legible so at to confirm, at least, the date, time, location and the amount of the relevant transaction) when prompted to do so.

6.3. follow the steps in clause 6.2, for each new entry submitted on the platform following any future fuel purchases contemplated in 6.1;

6.4. enter using a cell phone number that is owned and registered to that Participant. No person can use another person’s cell phone or cell phone number for the entry into the Promotion. If it is discovered that a Participant has entered a cell phone number that is not registered to that Participant, he/she will automatically be disqualified, and will be required to refund to the Promoters any Prize(s) that such Participant may have received from the Promoters;

6.5. not enter the Promotion using more than one cell phone number. This is to avoid additional fraud being conducted by multiple SIM card owners; and

6.6. enter using a phone number that is contactable during office hours (i.e. 08h00 to 17h00, Monday to Friday, excluding Public Holidays).

7. By participating in the Promotion and following the steps set out in clause 6, you stand a chance to win a share of R250,000 worth of fuel vouchers, with a chance to win double your winning fuel purchase transaction back in bp fuel card vouchers. The following shall apply to the Promotion:

7.1. Prizes;

7.1.1. A total of R250,000 worth of bp fuel vouchers are available to win.

7.1.2. A unique winner can win double their winning fuel purchase transaction back, capped at R1,000 fuel spend per transaction for a maximum fuel voucher value of R2,000 per winning transaction. For the avoidance of doubt, a Participant who has a winning fuel transaction that is equal to or exceeds R1,000 will only receive a R2,000 bp fuel card voucher.

7.1.3.The number of winners at the end of the Promotional Period will be dependent on the individual prize value issued to winners during the Promotional Period. Once the total prize value of R250,000 has been exhausted at any time, no further winners will be selected.

7.1.4.Winners will be announced ad hoc throughout the Promotional Period, by contacting the winning Participant using the cellphone number provided during the registration process. Announcements may also be made on social media and WhatsApp, in accordance with the requirements of clause 8 below.

7.2. Winner selection;

7.2.1. Potential winners will be selected by means of a weekly random draw. The results of the draw shall be capable of being audited at any time to verify its randomness and accuracy.

7.2.2. The number of winners selected in each draw will be determined by the Promoters and its agencies, which number will be based on the total available prize funds remaining and available to be won at the time of each draw. The total value of all bp fuel vouchers available to be won in terms of this Promotion f shall not exceed R250,000 in aggregate.

7.2.3. Draws will take place weekly during the Promotion Period, with the first draw taking place on 23 January 2024 and the final draw taking place after the Promotion Period but no later than 8 March 2024.

7.2.4. The potential winners will be notified via SMS, once their fuel purchase has been verified.

7.2.5. Potential winners will be sent an SMS containing a link to a winner verification form on WhatsApp, and they are required to complete the form within 48 hours of receipt, for final verification, before they can be confirmed as a winner. Any potential winner who fails to complete the form within 48 hours, will forfeit their chance and will be replaced by a potential standby winner. This is to ensure that Prizes are awarded timeously.

7.2.6. A potential Prize winner is not an actual Winner, until his/her status as a Participant is confirmed, his/her entry submission is validated and his/her qualifying documents (including proof of the purchase, ID number, Delivery address, Email, Name and Surname) are completed and submitted to the Promoters within the time period required by the Promoters as stipulated in clause 7.2.5.

7.2.7. Upon submission of their verification form, potential winners will be validated and will receive an SMS within 7 working days after submission of the verification form, confirming if they are verified or have forfeited, with the SMS sent to the cell phone number used during entry to the Promotion.

7.2.8. Potential winners to note that complete Prize fulfilment and delivery may take up to 90 (ninety) days after the potential winner’s entry and personal details have been confirmed in writing and the potential winner is verified as a winner, as contemplated in clauses 7.2.5 and 7.2.6

7.2.9. If the Promoters are unable to reach any person after 3 (three) SMS attempts or complete the verification process after drawing his/her entry for whatsoever reason, such person will be disqualified, and the draw of a replacement entry shall take place.

7.3. Prize redemption

7.3.1. Winners will receive their fuel voucher in the form of a physical fuel card, delivered by courier to the address supplied during the verification process.

7.3.2. Once in receipt of the fuel card, the winner will be required to follow the instructions provided with the card, in order to activate the available funds.

7.3.3. The activation of the funds on each card can take up to 72 hours.

7.3.4. Fuel cards may only be used at a bp forecourt and are not redeemable or enabled for use outside of a bp forecourt

7.3.5. Fuel cards are valid for 3 years from date of issue, and may be used over multiple transactions at bp, or until such time that the total available value on the card is exhausted.

7.3.6. Fuel cards may not be exchanged for cash.

7.3.7. The Participant acknowledges that separate terms and conditions may apply to the Prize, which terms and conditions could deal with issues such as the use of the Prize and the period of validity thereof, for example. The potential winner shall be required to accept and comply with the Prize-specific terms and conditions, as may be notified to the potential winner.

7.3.8. All winners will be required to produce proof of identity during the validation process and upon receipt of their Prizes. Failure to do so will result in a forfeit. Winners may not change their details, address, or personal information once it has been submitted and prior to receiving the Prize. Any attempt to do so will result in a forfeit.

8. The Promoters may require the winners to be identified, photographed and the photographs published in social media, printed media, or to appear on radio and television when accepting their Prizes and/or after having received their Prizes. The winners will be given the opportunity to decline the publication of their images and to participate in the Promoters’ marketing material in so far as it relates to the Promotion.

9. In relation to the Promotion and entries received during the Promotion Period: i) a unique cell phone number may only win once; ii) a unique user may only win once; iii) only one person per family may win; iv) only one person per fixed abode or household may win; and v) a unique till slip may only be used once for entry into the Promotion.

10. No responsibility will be accepted by the Promoters, their associated companies (their directors, officers and employees), agents and suppliers, for any Prizes which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or cannot be redeemed for any technical reason, delivery or other reasons.

11. As far as the law allows, all Participants indemnify the Promoters and its associated companies (directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, against any / all claims for any loss or damages, whether direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise, arising from any cause whatsoever connected to or arising from their participation in any way in this Promotion and/or any receipt of and/or use of a Prize.

12. By taking part in this Promotion, Participants hereby warrant that all information submitted to the Promoters is true, current and complete.

13. The Promoters may decline to award a Prize if there is a reasonable suspicion of any irregularities or fraudulent activities.

14. As far as the law allows, all warranties and representations concerning the Promotion not set out in these Terms and Conditions (whether express, implied or tacit) are hereby excluded.

15. As far as the law allows, the Promoters shall only be responsible for those costs which these Terms and Conditions expressly say that the Promoters will pay. The Participant is responsible for (i) any and all applicable local taxes and fees; and (ii) all other costs incurred by it, or arising directly or indirectly from, the Participant's participation in the Promotion, or from the acceptance, receipt, use or enjoyment of any Prize. Without limiting the rest of this clause 15, the Participant will be responsible for the cost of submitting proof of purchase and entering the Promotion and any data charges that apply, as per the tariff rates charged by the Participant’s mobile network provider.

16. The Promoters reserve the right to terminate the Promotion immediately and without notice, if circumstances beyond the Promoters reasonable control prevent the Promoters, their associated companies (directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, from continuing to conduct the Promotion. In the event of such termination, as far as the law allows, all Participants acknowledge that they will have no recourse against the Promoters, their associated companies (directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, in respect thereof.

17. As far as the law allows the Promoters, their associated companies (directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, shall not be responsible for a Participant's failure to access the Promotion for any reason whatsoever including, by way of example only, as a consequence of communications or network failures.

18. The Promoters adhere strictly to POPIA regulations. By submitting personal information in connection with your entry, you are agreeing to the Promoters’ Privacy Policies (available on the website https://bit.ly/bpprivacy) and these terms and conditions. You further accept and understand that, for the purposes of this Promotion, we will store, process and use your details for the purpose of processing your participation in the Promotion, communicating with you and to send you communication for promotional purposes in respect of the Promoters’ products (including publishing entries or posts received on the Promoters’ websites, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or other social media platforms), and to perform such activities which flow from the receipt of your entry for statistical, market and product research purposes only.

19. Prizes are not transferable. No cash or alternatives will be offered for the Prize in whole or in part. The winner accepts the Prize at their own risk. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the Promoters reserve the right to substitute the Prize with a prize of the same or greater value than the Prize value that is due to the winner.

20. These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of South Africa.

21. If any provision of these Terms and Conditions is found to be invalid or unenforceable by any court of competent jurisdiction, then that provision shall be severed from these Terms and Conditions and shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any remaining provisions.

22. The Promoters’ decision is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

23. If you require any help or have any enquiries in respect of the Promotion, please use the email address: helpdeskmailbox@bp.com