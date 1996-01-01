Discovery Insure encourages safe driving through Vitality Drive, the behavioural-based programme that rewards you for driving well.
As a Discovery Insure client you get:
Monthly fuel cash back for driving well
You can get up to 50% of your bp Fuel and Gautrain spend back each month. You can also choose to have your fuel rewards doubled and paid into your Insure Funder Account to fund any car claim excess.
Intelligent technology to keep you safe
Get access to state-of-the-art safety features like Impact Alert, which can detect if you've been in a severe accident and can send help immediately, even if we can't get hold of you.
Other rewards for driving well
Join Vitality Active Rewards to earn thousands of Discovery Miles every week for achieving your Drive goal. Also, as a Discovery Insure and Bank client, the more Drive goals you achieve, the more you get back and you can experience it all in the Discovery Bank app. Also get discounts from Tiger Wheel & Tyre, Bosch, Toys R Us and Born Fabulous while getting up to 25% of Uber, Road Trip and Scooter Angels.
Earn up to 20% back in Discovery Miles
Discovery Bank clients with Vitality Money can earn up to 20% back in Discovery Miles on fuel spend.
This is in addition to the up to 50% fuel cash back you already get as a Vitality Drive client.
All you have to do is use your Discovery Bank credit card to pay for your fuel at bp service stations.