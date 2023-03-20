PICK n PAY SMART SHOPPER – bp Spend R500 or more and win competition

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1 Terms and Conditions

1.1 The promoters of this competition are:

1.1.1 Pick n Pay Retailers Pty Ltd (“Pick n Pay”) (registration number: 1973/004739/07) a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa and having its registered address at 101 Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth, 7708; and

1.1.2 BP Southern Africa Pty Ltd (“bp”) is a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa and has its registered address at 199 Oxford Road, Dunkeld, Johannesburg, South Africa

(collectively hereinafter referred to as the “promoters”).

1.2 All persons entering the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Competition ("the entrants") agree that the competition rules as set out in these terms and conditions are binding on them. A copy of these terms and conditions is available at www.pnp.co.za.

2 Important Notice

2.1 These terms and conditions and competition rules contain certain terms and conditions which appear in a similar text style to this clause and which:

2.1.1 may limit the risk or liability of the promoter or a third party; and/or

2.1.2 may create risk or liability for the entrant; and/or

2.1.3 may compel the entrant to indemnify the promoter or a third party; and/or

2.1.4 serves as an acknowledgement, by the entrant, of a fact.

2.1.5 the entrant cannot be a juristic entity and must be an individual;

2.2 The entrant's attention is drawn to these terms and conditions because they are important and should be carefully noted.

2.3 Nothing in these terms and conditions is intended to, or must be understood to, unlawfully restrict, limit or avoid any rights or obligations, as the case may be, created for either the entrant or the promoter in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, 68 of 2008 ("the CPA").

2.4 The entrant acknowledges that by submitting his or her entry to the competition he/she has been given an appropriate opportunity to first read these terms and conditions before entering and that he/she understands and agrees to the terms and conditions.

2.5 All entrants to this promotional competition participate entirely at their own risk. By reading and accepting these terms and conditions, the entrant gives consent to these risks and hereby indemnifies and holds harmless the promoters and Pick n Pay Stores Limited and all entities in the Pick n Pay group and/or the bp group, their directors, employees and agents, of any and all liability pertaining to any damage, cost, injuries and losses of whatever nature sustained as a result of their participation in the competition and related events and activities, save where such damage, cost, injuries and losses are sustained as a result of the gross negligence or wilful misconduct of any indemnified party.

3 Rules of the Competition

3.1 The Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Competition (“competition”) opens at 00:01 on 20 March 2023 and closes at midnight on 30 April 2023. Any entries made after the stipulated closing time and date will not be accepted.

3.2 The entrants entering this competition are eligible to be 1 (one) of 20 (twenty) lucky winners to receive either an R20 000 PnP grocery voucher or an R20 000 bp fuel voucher.

3.3 The winners will be contacted by Pick n Pay Call Centre, before being handed over to a designated supplier to arrange for delivery of the prizes.

3.4 The winners will be allocated a grocery voucher or a fuel voucher at random. The winners will not be allowed to choose their prizes.

3.5 Prizes are not transferable and may not be exchanged for cash or other prizes.

3.6 In order to qualify as an entrant for this promotional competition:

3.6.1 the entrant must live in the Republic of South Africa;

3.6.2 the entrant must provide correct and full personal details, as required;

3.6.3 the entrant must be 18 years old or older;

3.6.4 the entrant cannot be a juristic entity and must be an individual; and

3.6.5 the entrant must be a registered Pick n Pay Smart Shopper at the time of the transaction.

3.6.6 The promoters, Pick n Pay Retailers (Proprietary) Limited, any entity in the Pick n Pay group and/or the bp group, their directors, members, partners, employees, agents or consultants, the suppliers of goods or services in connection with this promotional competition, or any other person who directly or indirectly controls or is controlled by the above-named parties and their respective spouses, life partners, business partners or immediate family members are not permitted to participate in this promotional competition.

3.7 To enter the promotional competition, the entrant must: ‑

3.7.1 be a registered Pick n Pay Smart Shopper cardholder prior to the relevant qualifying transaction;

3.7.2 be opted-in to Smart Shopper for communications; and

3.7.3 spend R500 or more towards fuel at a participating bp service station in South Africa and swipe their Smart Shopper card before payment is made during the competition period.

4 Selection of Winners

4.1 Winners will be selected by or before 31 May 2023. This date is subject to change by the promoters without notice.

4.2 Entrants to whom prizes will be awarded will be selected through a random draw conducted by Pick n Pay on behalf of the promoters.

4.3 Winners will be contacted via email or telephonically starting from 19 May 2023 (or from such a later date which is as soon as reasonably possible after the winners are selected). Winners that have no active or operational means of communication will be excluded from the draw. If winners have not been able to be contacted within 5 working days, they will forfeit their prize, and a backup winner will be selected.

4.4 Pick n Pay reserves the right to disqualify a winner if he/she does not respond to the email or telephone call within one week of winner selection and randomly select a replacement winner from the competition entries. In such circumstances, the replacement winner shall be contacted via email or telephonically by Pick n Pay as soon as reasonably practicable and shall be required to respond to Pick n Pay in the manner set out in such correspondence. In the event that the replacement winner fails to respond to Pick n Pay as required, then the provisions of this clause shall apply to that new winner in the same way as if he/she were the original winner. If the selected winner does not have any contact details a redraw shall take place in respect of that specific prize.

4.5 The promoters reserve the right to amend these terms and conditions as well as terminate the competition at any time, including the right to terminate the competition immediately at any time and without notice where circumstances beyond their reasonable control prevent the promoters, their associated companies (directors, officers and employees) agents and/or suppliers, from continuing with the competition. This includes but is not limited to any directive from the Department of Energy, or any other competent authority, to cease the competition. In the event of any termination of the competition, as far as the law allows, all entrants agree to waive any rights that they may have in terms of the competition and the entrants shall have no recourse against the promoters, their associated companies (directors, officers and employees) agents and/or suppliers, in respect of and/or arising out of such termination.

5 DATA PRIVACY

5.1 Personal Information means information relating to an identifiable, living, natural person and where its applicable, an identifiable, existing juristic person including but not limited to defined in the Protection of Personal Information Act (“POPIA”).

5.2 The entrants hereby consent to provide the promoters with the relevant personal information required in order to enter the competition as well as allow the promoter to share the personal information with the designated third parties.

5.3 In addition, the entrant also agrees to the promoter’s Privacy Policy which can be found at https://www.pnp.co.za/privacy-policy.

5.4 All personal information shared within the context of the competition will be treated as confidential and shall only be processed for the sole purpose of the competition. Any other processing of any personal information by the designated third parties and promoter (“all parties”) is prohibited.

5.5 It is the responsibility of the entrant to provide accurate personal information otherwise the promoter would not be able to comply with the Data Protection and Privacy Laws of South Africa.

6 General

6.1 By entering the competition in accordance with its terms, you are entering a promotional competition for the purposes of the Consumer Protection Act, 2008 ("CPA") and the promotional competition will be conducted in accordance with the relevant provisions of the CPA. Should you win a prize in the competition, you undertake to expeditiously do all things necessary to enable the promoters to comply with their obligations under the CPA including, but not limited to (i) providing such personal information as may be required in order to facilitate handing over the prize (including providing proof of address and identity number) and (ii) signing receipt of the prize upon its delivery.

6.2 The names of the prize winners will be published on the Pick n Pay and/or the bp website and/or on social media subject to the winner’s consent.

6.3 Winners may be requested to take part in the promoter’s publicity campaigns or to allow their names and likenesses to be used by the promoters for promotional purposes. Winners are, however, entitled to decline such requests.

6.4 The promoters shall conduct the competition, and the promoters’ decision on any matter related to the competition, including the selection of prize winners is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

6.5 As far as the law allows the promoters, any entity in the Pick n Pay group and/or the bp (their directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, shall not be responsible for a entrant's failure to access the competition for any reason whatsoever including, by way of example only, as a consequence of communications or network failures.

6.6 These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of South Africa.

6.7 If any provision of these terms and conditions is found to be invalid or unenforceable by any court of competent jurisdiction, then that provision shall be severed from these terms and conditions and shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any remaining provisions.

6.8 Any queries in this regard, and a copy of these rules can be found at www.picknpay.co.za or by calling the consumer services division on 0860 30 30 30 during office hours throughout the period of the competition