bp & VodaPay fuel vouchers



Terms and Conditions

The following general terms and conditions (“the bp Fuel Voucher rules”) shall be applicable to the supply and sale of all bp Fuel Vouchers (“Fuel Vouchers”) made available by bp Southern Africa Proprietary Limited (Registration No. 1924/002602/07) (“bp”) and/or by its agents and/or suppliers as part of bp’s Fuel Voucher programme, whether such vouchers are purchased or awarded as a prize in terms of a promotion or competition:

1. The Fuel Vouchers shall be made available in an e-voucher form, in such voucher values as may be determined by bp from time to time.

2. The voucher value will be clearly specified and displayed as part of the e-voucher confirmation at the time that the Fuel Voucher is issued. Issued Fuel Vouchers shall not be redeemed or exchanged for cash.

3. The Fuel Vouchers shall be delivered to you only after payment of the full price corresponding to the relevant Fuel Vouchers has been received by bp.

4. Title and risk in and to the Fuel Vouchers that are in e-voucher form shall pass to the recipient upon the recipient being notified of the e-voucher codes.

5. The Fuel Vouchers shall be used for fuel purchases (petrol and diesel) at participating bp retail stations in South Africa only, subject to compliance with the validity period of the Fuel Voucher and compliance with these bp Fuel Voucher rules.

6. The Fuel Voucher shall be valid for the value stated on the voucher. The Fuel Voucher shall expire at the end of the expiry date as may be stipulated in writing by the issuer at the time that the Fuel Voucher is issued, and shall not, unless agreed otherwise by bp in writing, expire later than 3 (three) years after the date of purchase of the Fuel Voucher from bp, subject to compliance with the Consumer Protection Act, No. 68 of 2008, as amended.

7. It is important to note that only 1 (one) Fuel Voucher may be used per fuel purchase payment transaction. Where a Fuel Voucher is used in respect of a payment transaction, neither another method of payment nor another Fuel Voucher may be used in respect of such payment transaction.

8. A Fuel Voucher may only be redeemed once. Once redeemed, in full or in part, the Fuel Voucher redemption cannot be reversed or cancelled even if the fuel pumped into the end user’s vehicle is less than the amount of the Fuel Voucher. Any balance remaining in respect of the Fuel Voucher shall be forfeited and no change or additional voucher for such balance will be provided or issued.

9. It is, accordingly, the Fuel Voucher holder’s responsibility to ensure that:

9.1. the attendant at the bp retail station is aware that a Fuel Voucher will be used as a method of payment before requesting fuel and commencing the transaction; and



9.2. the amount payable in respect of the fuel dispensed in terms of the transaction does not exceed the value of the relevant Fuel Voucher to be used as a payment method for the relevant transaction.

10. Where a Fuel Voucher is declined or cannot be redeemed for whatsoever reason, the holder of the Fuel Voucher must use another method of payment to settle any outstanding amounts in respect of the fuel purchased until such time the issue has been investigated and resolved. The Fuel Voucher holder must provide the bp customer support call centre with all relevant details as and when requested, including all the transaction slips, as well as the Fuel Voucher details, to assist in resolving the matter as efficiently as possible.

11. The purchase and/or use of the Fuel Vouchers is at your absolute option and risk, and, to the full extent permissible is law, in no event shall bp be liable for any loss or damages including without limitations, loss of income, profits or goodwill, direct or indirect, incidental, consequential, exemplary, punitive or special damages of any party including third parties howsoever arising whether in contract, delict, negligence or otherwise, in connection with the supply, sale and/or use of the Fuel Vouchers, even if bp has been advised of the possibility of such damages in advance, and all such damages are expressly excluded.

12. Where a Fuel Voucher is transmitted digitally to your phone or other electronic device, bp will not be liable for any loss nor shall bp be required to replace any of the Fuel Vouchers if your phone or device is lost or stolen, or if a third party has access to your phone or device, or if your cell number is churned or reallocated by the cellphone network provider in terms of RICA, or if you delete the SMS or e-voucher yourself in error or otherwise, or if your SMS is automatically deleted from your phone because of your phone settings.

13. bp and its agents may reject a Fuel Voucher if there is a reasonable suspicion of any irregularities or fraudulent activities.

14. If and where required to submit information, the Fuel Voucher holder warrants that all information submitted to bp and/or its agents is true, current and complete.

15. bp’s decision on all matters in relation to the bp Fuel Voucher programme or in the event of any dispute shall be final and binding and no correspondence shall be entered into.

16. As far as the law allows bp, its associated companies (directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, shall not be responsible for any failure to access or use the Fuel Voucher for any reason whatsoever including, by way of example, as a consequence of communications or network failures.

17. bp reserves the right to cancel, terminate, or suspend the bp Fuel Voucher programme with or without any prior notice. To the full extent permissible in law, cancellation, termination or suspension by bp of the bp Fuel Voucher programme shall not entitle any party to any claim or to compensation against bp for any and all losses or damage suffered or incurred by any party as a direct or indirect result of such cancellation, termination, or suspension.

18. bp adheres to POPIA regulations and you are given the opportunity to opt-in to bp and its respective brands when taking part in the bp Fuel Voucher programme. By taking part in this programme, you accept our data privacy policy and understand that for the purposes only of this programme, bp may store and use your details for the purpose of issuing and processing the Fuel Vouchers and to perform all activities which flow from your participation in the programme, including for verification and statistical purposes. To view our privacy policy, go to https://bit.ly/bpprivacy

19. The bp Fuel Voucher rules, as may be amended from time to time, shall prevail over any provisions or representations contained in any other promotional material advertising the bp Fuel Voucher programme.

20. These bp Fuel Voucher rules shall be governed by the laws of South Africa. If any provision of the bp Fuel Voucher rules is found to be invalid or unenforceable by any court of competent jurisdiction, then that provision shall be severed from these bp Fuel Voucher rules and shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any remaining provisions.

21. bp reserves the right to amend these bp Fuel Voucher rules in its sole discretion at any time and the amendments will be deemed to have taken effect on the date of publication of the revised bp Fuel Voucher rules on bp’s website.

22. It is deemed that you, as the holder of a Fuel Voucher, have read, understood and agreed to be bound by these bp Fuel Voucher rules.

23. For more information, please call bp customer support on 0860 222 166 and select option 2, or send an email to fuelmastersupportsa@bp.com .

