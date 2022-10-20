Privacy Statement bp pulse

bp pulse customer privacy statement

Please read this privacy statement carefully to understand when we may collect your personal data, how and why we use it, what the legal basis of this use is and what your rights are in relation to the processing of your personal data.



Who we are?

Through your use of this website, mobile app and/or your purchase of products or services offered by bp pulse, we may collect, store and process the following data about you:

Contact and identity information: details of how we may contact you, including title, name, address, email address, telephone numbers and any other information you have provided to us.

Location data : Data about a location, including the address, availability of parking spaces, images of chargers.

Vehicle information: data of a vehicle, including its brand, model, registration number, year of manufacture and ownership information.

Any other personal information you provide to us when dealing with us via phone, email, Web Chat feature or interaction with our app or website.

Marketing information: details of your consent for us to send marketing information and your preferences in this regard.

Payment Information: Details of payment card information, including debit and credit card numbers, card expiration dates, CVC numbers, cardholder, and details of payments to and from you.

Transaction data: details of products and services you have purchased from us.

Website and app information: information about your use and interactions with our website and app.

Customer service information: registration/reporting of malfunctions and problems with chargingunits and your feedback on bp services.

Charging information: details about your use of charging units.

When and why do we collect your personal data?

If you decide to contact us, you will be invited to provide contact and identity information that will allow us to effectively handle your enquiry. Our legal basis in processing this data is legitimate interest, namely our desire to respond to your inquiry. We need the information you provide to do this effectively and judge that this is how you would expect us to use the information provided. If you contact us by calling our customer service, your conversation, and therefore your personal data, may be recorded. Our legal basis in processing this data is legitimate interest, namely for training and monitoring purposes.

If your question relates to possible purchase of products or services from us, you are invited to provide additional personal data necessary to effectively handle your request. This may include location data and vehicle information. The processing of such information is necessary to take steps prior to entering into a contract with you.

If you decide to purchase goods or services from us, we collect contact and identity information, payment information and transaction information so that we can carry out the transaction. Our legal basis for processing this data is that the processing is necessary for the performance of a contract with you.

If you call us or otherwise contact us to discuss any problems with a charging unit or if you have another problem or question, we will record your details in your account. This allows us to investigate and solve the problem. The legal basis for this processing is that the processing is necessary for the performance of a contract with you.

We may use your personal data (including your contact and identity data) to conduct market research and analysis to improve our systems and processes for our customers and to contact you to ask if you would like to participate in surveys from time to time. Participation in a survey is completely voluntary and you can unsubscribe at any time, including in advance, by contacting us using the details in the "Questions and Complaints" section below. Our legal basis for processing such data for this purpose is our legitimate interest in improving our services.

If you decide to give us permission to send you marketing information, we will retain this data and use it together with the associated contact and identity information to provide information about products and services that we think may be of interest to you, including up to 12 (twelve) months after you stop receiving our services or until you opt out of sending us marketing information. Our legal basis for processing data under these circumstances is consent.

Where you are an employee of one of our business contacts, we may send you marketing information to provide information about products and services that we believe may be of interest to you in the context of our relationship with the organisation you work for, until you choose to opt out of such communications. Our legal basis for processing data in these circumstances is our legitimate interest in communicating with existing business customers about products and services we offer.

If you decide to visit our website, use our app or visit social media sites outside of bp pulse and choose to agree to this, we may process website and app information, including information that may be considered personal data. We automatically collect information about the browsing actions and patterns of your device, which we may collect through cookies stored by your internet browser or in apps on your mobile device using device identifiers. We may use this information to show you more personalized bp pulse offers and advertisements. When prompted in a bp pulse app, you can choose to allow bp pulse to show you these personalized bp pulse ads on your phone using your mobile device ID. You can always sign out and change your preference at any time by going to your app settings.

On your first visit to our website, we will ask you for permission to use cookies to manage and control your interaction with the site. We provide you with information about the use of cookies and provide you with a way to determine what types of cookies are allowed. We have the right by law to use cookies that are strictly necessary for the operation of the website, but for all other categories of cookies we will ask for your consent. Accepting cookies (other than strictly necessary cookies) is completely voluntary. We provide more information about the use of cookies in our cookie policy of our website. Our legal basis for processing is consent

Change of purpose

We will only use your personal data for the purposes for which we collected it, unless we reasonably believe that we need to use it for another reason and that reason is compatible with the original purpose. If you would like to receive an explanation of how the processing for the new purpose is compatible with the original purpose, please contact us. If we need to use your personal data for an unrelated purpose, we will notify you and explain the legal basis that allows us to do so. Please note that we may process your personal data without your knowledge or consent where required or permitted by law.

How long do we keep your data?

bp pulse has a clear retention policy in place to ensure that personal data is only retained for as long as necessary for the purpose for which such information is collected, after which we make it non-identifiable or delete it. The actual duration of data retention depends on the purpose for which it was collected. In the case of personal data from recorded conversations, we will delete these conversations after four (4) months.

With whom do we share your personal data?

We contract with third parties to host the servers that support our websites and app and to provide services related to other aspects of our business. It may be necessary to share your personal data with these third parties in connection with the purposes set out in this privacy statement. Any third party service provider we engage must act in accordance with our written instructions when processing your personal data and must protect your personal data in accordance with the contractually required security measures. If we store or transfer your personal data to a third party service provider outside the European Economic Area, we have safeguards in place to ensure that your personal data is adequately protected and a copy of these safeguards is available upon request. For more information about a third-party service provider and the personal information shared with them, please contact us using the details below in the "Questions and Complaints" section below. For the sale of products and services through our website and app, we share payment card data with our payment card processors and other third parties who may be involved in the execution of your transaction. We will not share your information with third parties for marketing purposes unless we have your express consent to do so. Where you consent, we may share the data we collect in relation to your browsing behaviour (as described above) with our trusted service providers in order to show you more relevant and attractive bp pulse ads and offers. We may disclose your personal data to any member of the bp Group, bp strategic partner(s) or strategic sponsor(s) where necessary in connection with the purposes set out in this privacy statement. Where personal data is transferred within the bp Group, we do so under a comprehensive, flexible and global compliance framework that implements appropriate measures and safeguards (including EU Standard Contractual Clauses) to ensure that your personal data is protected in accordance with applicable data protection laws. We may also disclose your personal data to third parties:

If we sell or buy a business or assets, in which case we may disclose your personal information to the potential seller or buyer of such businesses or assets; or

If we or substantially all of our assets are acquired by a third party, in which case personal data held by it about our customers is one of the transferred assets; or

If we are required to disclose or share your personal data in order to comply with a legal obligation or to enforce or apply other agreements; or

To protect and defend the rights, property or safety of bp pulse, its customers, personnel, suppliers or others; to comply with applicable law or cooperate with law enforcement authorities; or to enforce its terms or other agreements.

Your personal data may be sent to an external collection agency to collect outstanding payments from you on our behalf. You will be notified before we do so in accordance with our terms and conditions.

Changes to our privacy statement

We may make minor changes to this privacy statement in the future and will post it on this page on our website. If we make material changes, we will take additional steps to inform you.

Your rights in relation to personal data

You have certain rights in relation to your personal data which we will enforce as follows. Please note that rights are not absolute and are subject to certain qualifications and exceptions.

Right to information: You have the right to receive clear, transparent and comprehensible information about how we process your personal data. Our privacy statements, including this one, are intended to meet this need.

Right of access: You can ask us for a copy of the personal data we hold about you.

Right to rectification: You can ask us to correct any error that identifies you in the personal data we hold about you.

Right to erasure: You can ask us to delete data we hold about you. We will do this unless we have a compelling reason to maintain it (e.g. legal requirement, fraud prevention).

Right to restriction of processing: You can ask us to stop using your personal data.

Right to data portability: You can ask us to provide your personal data in a form suitable for use by another organization.

Right to object: You can object to our processing of your personal data when we do so on the basis of the legal basis of legitimate interest.

If you wish to contact us in connection with exercising any of these rights, please contact us using the contact details below. We may need to request specific information from you to help us confirm your identity and ensure your right to access your personal data (or to exercise any of your other rights). This is a security measure to ensure that personal data is not shared with a person who has no right to receive it. We try to respond to all legitimate requests within one month. Sometimes it can take longer than a month if your request is particularly complex or if you have made a number of requests. In this case, we will notify you and keep you informed.

Questions and Complaints

If you have any questions or comments about our handling of your personal data, please contact us using the following details:

By e-mail: support@bppulse.nl

By post: BP Europa SE – BP Nederland, t.a.v. bp pulse team, Postbus 1131, 3000 BC Rotterdam



If you are not satisfied with the way in which we have handled your personal data, you can file a complaint with us and you can also file a complaint with the Dutch privacy regulator, the Dutch Data Protection Authority.

Website links

Our website and app may contain links to third-party sites. This privacy statement does not apply to third-party sites. If you follow a link to any of these third-party sites, please note that they have their own privacy statements and that we do not accept any responsibility or liability for these sites or their privacy statements or the use of your personal information.

This privacy statement was last amended on 20 October 2022.