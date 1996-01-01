Hydrogen projects in the Netherlands

H2-Fifty

H2-Fifty is a large-scale green hydrogen project to support the Port of Rotterdam’s hydrogen vision, decarbonize the bp Rotterdam refinery and make green hydrogen available for the decarbonisation of industries across the Rotterdam Port and the wider Benelux/West-German region.



A 250-megawatt (MW) capacity electrolyser capable of producing up to 40,000 tonnes per year (40 ktpa) of hydrogen is planned. H2-Fifty could replace grey hydrogen currently imported by bp Rotterdam refinery and other industries as a feedstock. Switching to green hydrogen means that carbon dioxide emissions could be reduced by up to 350,000 tonnes (350 ktpa).





The project could also make green hydrogen available for other uses to decarbonize industrial sectors. Hydrogen from H2-Fifty will also be available to supply the mobility sector – a leading source of emissions in Europe today.



The project targets an investment decision in 2023 and start of commercial operations from 2025.

H2-Fifty partners.



bp is partnered with HyCC to develop and operate H2-Fifty.



HyCC is a leading player in the green hydrogen sector, providing safe and reliable solutions to decarbonize large industrial users.