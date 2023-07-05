Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Energy economics
  3. Energy Outlook
  4. How energy is used

How energy is used

Published:
5 July 2023
‘How energy is used’, published on 5 July, is a new chapter of the Energy Outlook. It provides a deep dive into how energy is ultimately used in industry, buildings and transport. It builds on the Outlook’s main launch in January, which uses three scenarios: AcceleratedNet Zero and New Momentum, to discuss the outlook for different fuels and energy sources

Energy demand peaks in all sectors as energy efficiency gains accelerate

Global energy demand peaks before or by 2050 for all end-use sectors over the Outlook as energy efficiency gains accelerate. This reflects increased energy conservation measures, increasing material recycling and the replacement of existing appliances, vehicles and process plants with more efficient technology.

Energy gradually electrifies, together with an increasing role for hydrogen and bioenergy in hard-to-abate sectors

The share of electricity in TFC rises in all scenarios and in all sectors.

The greatest overall scope for electrification is in buildings, while transport has the largest increase in share, given current low levels.

In some sub-sectors within transport and industry (so-called hard-to-abate sectors) electrification is more difficult, leading to an important role for low-carbon hydrogen and bioenergy in decarbonization.

Carbon emissions driven lower by energy efficiency gains and changes in the fuel mix

Energy efficiency gains and the shift in the end-use fuel mix are key to reducing carbon emissions over the Outlook. The decarbonization of electricity used is also important and is the main driver for reductions in the first part of the Outlook.

Related content

Using electric power to lower emissions in Texas

Electrifying our oil and gas operations is a decisive step towards reducing their emissions. At our bpx energy site in the Permian Basin in Texas, it’s already well under way

‘Mission possible’: helping the world achieve the Paris Climate Agreement goals

What role can the energy industry play in helping governments meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015. bp chief economist Spencer Dale talks through the options in a Reuters Live Twitter broadcast

Newsletter sign-up

Sign up for regular news from the energy economics team