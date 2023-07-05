How energy is used

Global energy demand peaks before or by 2050 for all end-use sectors over the Outlook as energy efficiency gains accelerate. This reflects increased energy conservation measures, increasing material recycling and the replacement of existing appliances, vehicles and process plants with more efficient technology.
The share of electricity in TFC rises in all scenarios and in all sectors.
The greatest overall scope for electrification is in buildings, while transport has the largest increase in share, given current low levels.
In some sub-sectors within transport and industry (so-called hard-to-abate sectors) electrification is more difficult, leading to an important role for low-carbon hydrogen and bioenergy in decarbonization.
Energy efficiency gains and the shift in the end-use fuel mix are key to reducing carbon emissions over the Outlook. The decarbonization of electricity used is also important and is the main driver for reductions in the first part of the Outlook.