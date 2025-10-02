bp is a global integrated oil and gas company. We produce oil and gas, trade energy, and make, ship and sell energy products. These include petrol, diesel and jet fuel, gas for heating homes and generating electricity, and the raw materials needed to make millions of everyday products from medicines to mobile phones. We also invest selectively and on a smaller scale in EV charging, biofuels and biogas, offshore wind and solar. Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow.