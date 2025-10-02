bp’s impact across America
Explore our latest US Impact Report to see how bp is investing in America, delivering the energy people rely on and supporting jobs, businesses and communities across the countryRead more
Third quarter 2026 results
Strong results and net debt reduction supported by market conditions and improved operational performance – but more to doRead more
Meet the team scouting bp's future oil and gas projects
Behind every new opportunity is a squad of experts evaluating everything from new discoveries to mature assets, all helping shape bp's future portfolioRead more
Keeping energy flowing when it matters most
We're working hard to help ease the pressure on energy markets, countries and consumers at a time of major disruption to global oil and gas supplyRead more
bp is a global integrated oil and gas company. We produce oil and gas, trade energy, and make, ship and sell energy products. These include petrol, diesel and jet fuel, gas for heating homes and generating electricity, and the raw materials needed to make millions of everyday products from medicines to mobile phones. We also invest selectively and on a smaller scale in EV charging, biofuels and biogas, offshore wind and solar. Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow.
Our strategy
Discover more about our strategy, and the people, partnerships and technology behind it.Find out more