Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Search and apply

Search and apply

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for both professionals and graduates. You can expect world-class training, the flexibility to realise your full potential and a reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none
Useful materials
The application process at bp pdf / 94 KB
Interviewing at bp ‎–‎ a guide for candidates pdf / 91.9 KB
Telephone interviewing at bp pdf / 74.3 KB
Candidate top tips pdf / 96.8 KB

Job opportunities at bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

Other opportunities

Retail careers

If you love providing great service and want to have fun doing it while enjoying lots of opportunities to develop, take a closer look at retail jobs with bp
An employee working on the shop floor at Castrol's Silvassa Plant in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, India.

Castrol careers

We work in offices, in labs, by the race track and on the shop floor. We’re creators, innovators, thinkers and networkers. Graduates, parents, leaders and experts
A technician consulting a diagram with scanning electron microscope images on laboratory computer screens next to her at the BP/Aral Fuel Research cen...

Aral careers

Aral is Germany’s leading fuel brand marketer and the country’s third-largest fast-food retailer. The Aral brand has been synonymous with high-quality automotive fuels for almost 100 years

Contingent workers

The expertise of our contractors (contingent workers), consultants and short-term workers is vital to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet

Candidate matcher

Students, graduates and early careers

Programmes may vary depending on region. Select your location from the list below learn about opportunities in your area.

Europe

Select your country
Azerbaijan
Georgia
Germany
Hungary
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Spain
United Kingdom

Americas

Select your country
Canada
Trinidad and Tobago
United States

Africa and Middle East

Select your country
Egypt
Mozambique
Oman
South Africa

Asia Pacific

Select your country
Australia and New Zealand
China
India
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter