Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Students and graduates
  4. Locations
  5. Malaysia

Malaysia

As a graduate or intern, you’ll have the chance to enhance your skills and knowledge and gain valuable, real-world experience in our unique environment
On this page
bp in Malaysia
Opportunities
Tips and advice
Malaysia graduate looking at a tablet with a bp colleague

bp in Malaysia

Our head office in Malaysia is in Kuala Lumpur, fondly known as ‘KL’ to locals. It is a melting pot of Asian cultures, converging tradition with modernity and innovation. Being a multi-ethnic city, it has a unique and rich culture that is hard to find anywhere else on the continent.


Our employees benefit from living and working in the city centre – a major business travel hub that offers historic markets, shopping malls, incredible cuisine and the world-famous PETRONAS Twin Towers.

 

And just beyond the city, our employees can enjoy beautiful nature reserves, animal sanctuaries and coastlines of pristine sandy beaches to relax on.

Opportunities

Search and apply for our programmes

Young graduate woman wearing pink headscarf

Graduate programmes

Young bp intern smiling

Intern programmes

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
14 Oct 2013 --- Woman holding digital tablet in library --- Image by © Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis

Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter

Related content

bp in Malaysia

Learn more about our operations in Malaysia

Reviews

Jobstreet reviews on working at bp in Malaysia

Castrol

Learn more about Castrol operations in Malaysia