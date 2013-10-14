Our head office in Malaysia is in Kuala Lumpur, fondly known as ‘KL’ to locals. It is a melting pot of Asian cultures, converging tradition with modernity and innovation. Being a multi-ethnic city, it has a unique and rich culture that is hard to find anywhere else on the continent.
Our employees benefit from living and working in the city centre – a major business travel hub that offers historic markets, shopping malls, incredible cuisine and the world-famous PETRONAS Twin Towers.
And just beyond the city, our employees can enjoy beautiful nature reserves, animal sanctuaries and coastlines of pristine sandy beaches to relax on.
