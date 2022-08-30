Our stories: Ayu Shahirah Salem

Ayu Shahirah Salem is a digital graduate based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. We spoke to her about her career, what it’s like being a LinkedIn influencer, and how she manages to keep so many plates spinning at one time.



Ayu, can you tell me a fun fact about yourself?

I’m from Miri, a city on the northwest coast of Borneo. It’s considered the birthplace of Malaysia’s oil & gas industry because it’s where they first struck oil. Energy has always been part of my life, and since I was a kid it’s been a dream of mine (and my parents) to join an energy company.

What does a typical working day look like for you?



I live five minutes’ walk from the office, so when I open my window in the morning the first thing I see is the bp building. Once I get to the office, I’ll usually have meetings with other designers to plan our work. I’m a UI/UX designer, and UI/UX stands for user interface and user experience. We’re the ones that make sure the websites and interfaces you look at are easy to use. Once we’ve decided, I spend the rest of the morning working. After lunch, I might have a meeting with one of the committees I’m part of, such as the mental wellbeing champions, or speak to my bp pen-pal, who’s another digital graduate in the US before the “stand-up” meeting, when all the designers, project managers and leads get together. Afterwards I might have a couple of user interviews, which is how we get feedback and test new ideas. Then it’s time for home and finally, dinner.

Outside your day job, you have a huge following on LinkedIn, can you tell me a bit about your LinkedIn journey?

In 2021, I posted my resume on LinkedIn and it went viral. At the time, I only had a few followers but after that people started reaching out to say how surprised they were that a simple resume would help them get a job, and asking me for advice. I started sharing more posts about job hunting, starting your career and networking. Two years later, I have almost 60,000 followers and have even taught about building a personal brand on LinkedIn and starting your career for universities and organisations. It’s been quite a journey.

What’s been the biggest challenge in your career so far?

Keeping up with all the different things I want to do. Along with work and the LinkedIn content I’m studying for a PhD in Machine learning. Sometimes it feels like a lot, but I get a lot of energy from my career and continued learning and bp is really supportive. They make sure I have opportunities to grow and mentors who keep me inspired. Most of all, what gets me through is the sense of fulfilment and purpose I get from giving back to the community. I joined bp during the pandemic. I feel blessed to have had this opportunity, so giving back to the community is important to me. A lot of graduates have so much potential, but they don’t know how to convert that into a job opportunity. Helping them start their career journey is a small thing I can do that has a big impact. If you help people to get a job, it’s not just helping them, it’s their family and everyone they support too. Realising what a positive impact I can have on people’s lives makes it all worth it.

Finally, what’s the one piece of advice you’d give your younger self?