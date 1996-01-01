Site traffic information and cookies

Sustainability at bp is about creating value by connecting the business opportunities of the energy transition with our aims and objectives for people, our planet and getting to net zero
Sustainability report 2021 pdf / 10.9 MB
Sustainability report 2021 ‎–‎ quick read
Net zero ambition report pdf / 8.4 MB
ESG datasheet pdf / 538.4 KB
E m b e d d i n g i n t o o u r D N A E n g a g i n g s t a k e h o l d e r s I m p ro v e p e op l e ' s l i v e s G e t t o n e t z e ro C a r e f o r o u r p l a n e t Our beliefs and foundations
Our sustainability frame underpins our strategy to become an integrated energy company and translates our purpose into action. It sets out aims in the areas where we believe we can make the biggest difference for bp, our stakeholders and society


Our aims and objectives

We've set aims for each of our focus areas:

 

  • 10 aims to get bp to net zero and help the world get there too
  • five aims to improve people's lives
  • five aims to care for our planet.
Our sustainability aims

Getting to net zero

In 2020 we set out our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero.


This ambition is supported by 10 aims: five to help us become a net zero company and five to help the world get there too. Together, they set out a path that we believe is consistent with the Paris goals.

Find out more
Our net zero aims pdf / 96 KB

Improving people’s lives

We recognize the importance of giving people access to energy, supporting a just energy transition, treating people with respect, supporting health and wellbeing and enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion.


Our five people aims build on strong social impact and risk management requirements in our operating management system.

Find out more

Caring for our planet

Our five planet aims cover the enhancement of biodiversity, water management, nature-based solutions including those that reduce or remove carbon emissions, circularity and sustainable purchasing.

Find out more
Our people and planet objectives pdf / 112 KB
Our people and planet aims pdf / 103.8 KB

Engaging stakeholders

Collaborating can help us achieve our strategic and sustainability goals. It can also take many different forms:

 

  • commercial partnerships with cities and corporations to help them meet their decarbonization goals including forming strategic partnerships with Aberdeen, Houston, the region of Valencia in Spain, Microsoft, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller, Infosys and others
  • shared initiatives to raise standards and set new sustainability benchmarks
  • investor engagement
  • joint advocacy
  • knowledge sharing and learning.

 

Our beliefs and foundations

Our approach to sustainability is targeted, systematic and collaborative. It rests on strong, well-established foundations that guide the way we work: our beliefs, a focus on safety, a non-negotiable commitment to ethics and compliance in line with our code of conduct and creating value for stakeholders through the business we do.


Our beliefs

‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp, building on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us. It comprises three simple beliefs that can inspire each of us at bp to be our best every day.

Our beliefs and code of conduct

Ethics and compliance

We set high standards for ethics and compliance in line with our code of conduct.


Value creation

We create value for society in many different ways: through our products and services, as an employer and taxpayer, and as a supply chain participant or investor in local communities.

 

Safety

Safety is our core value. It is underpinned by our operating management system (OMS), which sets out how we aim to deliver safe, reliable, compliant and sustainable operations.

Safety at bp

Embedding sustainability

Sustainability is not new to bp, but we want to embed it more widely and deeply:

 

  • in our culture and mindset
  • in the way we do business, including our investment decisions
  • in our governance.
Our approach to sustainability

