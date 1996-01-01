We've set aims for each of our focus areas:
In 2020 we set out our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero.
This ambition is supported by 10 aims: five to help us become a net zero company and five to help the world get there too. Together, they set out a path that we believe is consistent with the Paris goals.
We recognize the importance of giving people access to energy, supporting a just energy transition, treating people with respect, supporting health and wellbeing and enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion.
Our five people aims build on strong social impact and risk management requirements in our operating management system.
Our five planet aims cover the enhancement of biodiversity, water management, nature-based solutions including those that reduce or remove carbon emissions, circularity and sustainable purchasing.
Collaborating can help us achieve our strategic and sustainability goals. It can also take many different forms:
Our approach to sustainability is targeted, systematic and collaborative. It rests on strong, well-established foundations that guide the way we work: our beliefs, a focus on safety, a non-negotiable commitment to ethics and compliance in line with our code of conduct and creating value for stakeholders through the business we do.
‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp, building on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us. It comprises three simple beliefs that can inspire each of us at bp to be our best every day.
We set high standards for ethics and compliance in line with our code of conduct.
We create value for society in many different ways: through our products and services, as an employer and taxpayer, and as a supply chain participant or investor in local communities.
Safety is our core value. It is underpinned by our operating management system (OMS), which sets out how we aim to deliver safe, reliable, compliant and sustainable operations.
Sustainability is not new to bp, but we want to embed it more widely and deeply: