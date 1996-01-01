Improving people‎’s‎ lives

We want to help improve people’s lives through our sustainability frame. We recognize the importance of more clean energy, a just energy transition that respects human rights, sustainable livelihoods, health and wellbeing and enhanced diversity, equity and inclusion. Our five people aims build on strong social impact and risk management requirements, and guidance in our operating management system.
Our aim 11 is to develop enough clean energy to benefit more than 36 million people.
By 2030 we aim to have developed 50GW renewable generating capacity – broadly enough to meet the power needs of 36 million people – including exploring ways to make clean energy accessible to those who need it most.
We have set two objectives for this aim: 50GW renewable energy equivalent developed to final investment decision (FID) by 2030; and programmes to support access and affordability. At the end of 2021, we had 4.4GW brought to FID and 23GW in the pipeline.
Our development pipeline includes new solar development projects agreed by Lightsource bp in the US across 12 state and in New South Wales, Australia. Our offshore wind portfolio includes projects agreed in the US and the UK.
Our aim 12 is to support a just energy transition which advances human rights and education.
We support the Paris Agreement, which recognizes the importance of a just transition – one that delivers decent work, quality jobs and supports the livelihoods of local communities.
To support a just energy transition, we aim to collaborate with key stakeholders and other industries to support the advancement of human rights through the transition. We’ll do this by developing just transition plans in priority areas and helping the workforce to develop skills for the future energy system, taking a socially inclusive approach. We aim to build stronger relationships with our local communities, based on mutual trust and respect, and we will support civic dialogue, greater transparency and capacity building, where we work.
Our aim 13 is helping more than 1 million people build sustainable livelihoods and resilience.
We’ll support the communities where we work to build greater resilience and more sustainable livelihoods. We’ll focus our social investment in support of our sustainability aims. Through these actions we aim to reach more than 1 million people. We will also support our workforce through quality jobs with fair conditions.
Our aim 14 is greater diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce and customers, and to increase supplier diversity spend to $1 billion.
We want our workforce and customers to experience greater equity – fair treatment according to everyone’s different needs and situations – while also helping our partners in the bp ‘ecosystem’ do the same. We’ll aim to do this by improving workforce diversity and workplace inclusion, making customer experiences more inclusive and increasing our annual expenditure with diverse suppliers, including female, and underrepresented or minority groups (supplier diversity) to $1 billion by 2025.
Our aim 15 is to enhance the health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and local communities.
We will support them to proactively improve their physical and mental health – through innovative programmes, partnerships and offers.
Find out more about our approach to reporting, including our HSE charting tool, reporting standards and frameworks, materiality assessment and TCFD disclosures
Our reporting centre brings together all of our key reports, policies and performance data, including our annual report and ESG datasheet