Improving people‎’s‎ lives

Aim 12: just transition

Our aim 12 is to support a just energy transition which advances human rights and education.



We support the Paris Agreement, which recognizes the importance of a just transition – one that ‎delivers decent work, quality jobs and supports the livelihoods of local communities.



To support a just ‎energy transition, we aim to collaborate with key stakeholders and other industries to support the ‎advancement of human rights through the transition. We’ll do this by developing just transition plans in ‎priority areas and helping the workforce to develop skills for the future energy system, taking a socially ‎inclusive approach. We aim to build stronger relationships with our local communities, based on mutual ‎trust and respect, and we will support civic dialogue, greater transparency and capacity building, where we work.

