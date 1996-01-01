Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Energy economics

Energy economics

The Energy Outlook makes projections to 2050 and beyond, while the Statistical Review of World Energy provides historic data on world energy markets
Energy Outlook identifier

bp Energy Outlook 2023 – launch webcast

bp’s Energy Outlook 2023 considers the recent disruption to global energy supplies and associated impacts on global prices, and explores what impact this could have on the energy transition out to 2050.  

 

At this year’s launch, Spencer Dale, bp’s chief economist, will discuss the Outlook’s findings and what they could mean for the future of energy. 

 

  • Monday 30 January
  • 2-3.30pm GMT
  • 9-10.30am EST
Register for the bp Energy Outlook 2023 webcast
Aerial city view
bp’s economics team produces two reports annually. One – the Energy Outlook – is forward-looking and the other – the Statistical Review of World Energy – analyses data from the previous year. While the Energy Outlook was first published in January 2011, the Statistical Review has been informing the energy economics community since 1952.

Energy Outlook – 2022 edition

Energy Outlook 2022

Focus on the energy transition has intensified in recent years. How has this increase in global ambition shifted the pace of change in the energy system? And what impact will this have on the fuel mix and emissions?

The bp Energy Outlook outlines bp’s views on future global energy markets based on different scenarios through to 2050.

Energy Outlook – 2022 edition
Download the 2022 Energy Outlook pdf / 2.6 MB

Statistical Review of World Energy 2022

Stats Review 2022 – identifier

The challenges and uncertainties facing the global energy system are at their greatest for almost 50 years.

bp’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2022 reveals that the growing shortages and increasing prices highlight the continuing importance of energy ‘security’ and ‘affordability’ alongside ‘lower carbon’ when addressing the energy trilemma.

Statistical Review of World Energy – 2022 edition
Download the 2022 Statistical Review of World Energy pdf / 6.1 MB
Newsletter
Sign up to receive energy economics news direct to your inbox