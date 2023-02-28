Statistical Review of World Energy to pass to new home at the Energy Institute

The new custodian of the Statistical Review of World Energy is to be the Energy Institute (EI), the chartered professional membership body for people who work in energy, it was announced today, as International Energy Week opened in London.



Published for more than 70 years by bp, the annual publication is the most comprehensive, objective and timely collection and analysis of global energy production, consumption and emission data. It is completely free for users to access.



It has been published by bp since 1952. From this year onwards it will continue as The Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy.



bp chief economist Spencer Dale said: “I’m hugely proud of the Statistical Review of World Energy, which bp has compiled and produced for over 70 years. The Statistical Review has a global reputation for providing timely, objective and comprehensive data on all aspects of the energy system, and is used widely by industry, governments and societies across the world to improve their understanding of the energy system and track the latest developments.



“bp is committed to supporting the continuation of this vital source of information, which is free for users to access. The Energy Institute, as the leading, independent, professional body for energy, is the perfect new custodian. bp will work closely with the Energy Institute to handover our role in producing the Statistical Review and will continue to support and champion its role in the future.”



EI president Juliet Davenport OBE HonFEI said: “The Statistical Review of World Energy is a jewel. It’s always served a purpose way beyond bp, for professionals in our industry, for policy makers, academics and students.



“We are pleased to welcome the Statistical Review to its new home at the Energy Institute, where it has a long-term, independent, free-to-access future providing the vital data and insights needed by the industry, its workforce and wider society as we accelerate the energy transition.”



bp will provide continuing support for The Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy. As the EI’s new Partners, KPMG and Kearney have also committed funding and sector expertise. Data compilation will continue to be undertaken by the Centre for Energy Economics Research and Policy at Heriot-Watt University. An advisory board will be established bringing together respected energy thought leaders and experts to provide strategic oversight of the publication.



EI CEO Nick Wayth CEng FEI said: “Creating a better energy future has to be led by data and evidence, so bringing the Statistical Review to the EI is a great strategic fit.



“We are grateful to the team at bp for their continuing support during the handover and look forward to working with our new Partners at KPMG and Kearney, and the team at Heriot-Watt University. I am confident that this partnership will mean the Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy will go from strength to strength.”



Daniel Yergin, the respected energy thought leader and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, backed the news: “The Statistical Review has been my ‘go to’ source of energy data for many years, as it is for so many other people around the world. bp has done an excellent job of building it as the credible, essential, and unique resource for decision-makers, policymakers, analysts, academics and students.



“This new chapter in its life with the EI ensures its continuation and independence in providing understanding of the evolving global energy industry. The EI is committed to placing the evolving needs of users front and centre as the review develops further.”

