Who we are

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives 
Our ambition and aims

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We have set out ten aims to support that ambition, five aims to help improve people’s lives and five aims to care for our planet
Our transformation

Our strategy is enabling us to pivot from international oil company to integrated energy company by 2030. See how we're already transforming and delivering the reliable, affordable and lower carbon energy the world needs
bp and our beliefs

With operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa, we deliver energy solutions across the world. Discover bp and what makes us 'who we are' 
‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp, building on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us. It comprises three simple beliefs that can inspire each of us at bp to be our best every day
Our guide to doing the right thing. At the heart of everything we do – it underlines our absolute commitment to safety, compliance, speaking up, care for others and working together to live our purpose and win as one integrated bp team
Our people and partners

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business. We also work with over 46,000 global and diverse suppliers across 60 countries: building strong relationships with our contractors and suppliers is an important step in delivering our net zero ambition and our aims

Our brands

Each of our brands has its own heritage and personality, but they all have one thing in common – they all symbolize, embody or provide tremendous energy. But as the world demands more energy it also demands that it be produced and delivered in new ways, with fewer emissions and at bp we embrace that challenge.  To deliver significantly lower emissions, every type of energy needs to be cleaner and better

Our history

Our story has always been about transitions: from coal to oil, from oil to gas, from onshore to deep water, and now onwards towards a new mix of energy sources as the world moves to a lower carbon future

