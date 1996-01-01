Who we are

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business. We also work with over 46,000 global and diverse suppliers across 60 countries: building strong relationships with our contractors and suppliers is an important step in delivering our net zero ambition and our aims
Each of our brands has its own heritage and personality, but they all have one thing in common – they all symbolize, embody or provide tremendous energy. But as the world demands more energy it also demands that it be produced and delivered in new ways, with fewer emissions and at bp we embrace that challenge. To deliver significantly lower emissions, every type of energy needs to be cleaner and better
Our story has always been about transitions: from coal to oil, from oil to gas, from onshore to deep water, and now onwards towards a new mix of energy sources as the world moves to a lower carbon future