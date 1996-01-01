Site traffic information and cookies

Our organization

We are organized into 10 entities, each with a clear purpose

Production & operations

We find and develop hydrocarbon resources, operate oil and gas production assets, as well as refineries, pipelines and terminals around the world

Customers & products

We innovate with new business models and service platforms to deliver ‎the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers

Gas & low carbon energy

Combining and integrating our heritage natural gas capabilities with significant growth in low and zero carbon businesses and markets

Regions, corporates & solutions

Helping regions and corporates in hard to abate sectors decarbonize at scale

Innovation & engineering

Driving digital and innovation with our science, engineering, and digital capabilities

Strategy, sustainability & ventures

Defining and accelerating the delivery of our strategy, while engraining sustainability in our business and promoting ethics and compliance across the ‎organization

Trading & shipping

Our traders work with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for 12,000 customers in 140 countries
Three teams serve as enablers of business delivery: finance; legal; and people & culture.