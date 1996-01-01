Production & operations

The operational heart of bp, producing the affordable hydrocarbon energy and products the world needs – safely, cleanly and efficiently
Our vision is to become an industry-leading hydrocarbons business and the engine room of our integrated energy company.
We will do this by always putting safety first, reducing carbon emissions, improving efficiency, integrating across the value chain, and flexibly deploying talent to the solve the biggest issues.
A resilient oil and gas business is an essential part of our transformation to an integrated energy company. That’s why we are investing in lower carbon energy and investing in oil and gas
Whether you work on deepwater platforms, in our amazing oil refineries, or in our onshore oil and gas operating centres, you’ll be able to make your mark on a business that makes safe and reliable operations its top priority