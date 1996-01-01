In production & operations (P&O) we find and develop hydrocarbon resources, operate oil and gas production assets, as well as refineries, pipelines and terminals around the world.



Our vision is to become an industry-leading hydrocarbons business and the engine room of our integrated energy company.



We will do this by always putting safety first, reducing carbon emissions, improving efficiency, integrating across the value chain, and flexibly deploying talent to the solve the biggest issues.

