Safely and reliably finding new reserves of energy isn’t the whole story. Taking the resource to market is just as challenging, just as important and just as safety-critical.
Finding oil, however, isn’t the whole story. Our oil refineries are technically complex and a reflection of our growing investment in innovation. It’s here that hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people can put into their cars or use to heat their homes.
Our engineers and technicians at our refineries ensure that every piece of equipment is operated safely and responsibly.
Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond
As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations
bp offers world-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school