Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Professionals
  4. Career areas
  5. Operations

Operations

Whether you work on deepwater platforms, in our amazing oil refineries, or in our onshore oil and gas operating centres, you’ll be able to make your mark on a business that makes safe and reliable operations its top priority
Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and the key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy.
 

Safely and reliably finding new reserves of energy isn’t the whole story. Taking the resource to market is just as challenging, just as important and just as safety-critical.

 

Finding oil, however, isn’t the whole story. Our oil refineries are technically complex and a reflection of our growing investment in innovation. It’s here that hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people can put into their cars or use to heat their homes.

 

Our engineers and technicians at our refineries ensure that every piece of equipment is operated safely and responsibly.

Latest jobs

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

  • Career stories
  1.  
     
  2.  
     
  3.  
     

Related content

Life@bp podcasts

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond

Professionals

As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations

Students and graduates

bp offers world-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school