Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Professionals
  4. Career areas
  5. Customers & products

Customers & products

Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and for us to succeed, we need to understand them better – for now and in the future

bp staff member serving customer in convenience store
In customers & products (C&P), we’re made up of many global and regional businesses serving millions of diverse customers every day.

 

Together, we power our customers’ journeys whether they need fuel or a charge for the road, lubricants products to keep engines moving or a convenient coffee and snack to recharge themselves.

 

Beyond the consumer, our people provide innovative products and services for a broad range of businesses – from airlines to delivery fleets, car manufacturers to independent workshops – with safety always front of mind.

 

Discover a world of opportunities

 

We’re focused on growing our businesses to serve a new generation of customers, while also investing in lower carbon products and solutions.

 

So if you want to learn, grow and take your career in new directions within a truly global business, view our latest jobs below.

Latest jobs

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

  • Career stories
  1.  
     
  2.  
     
  3.  
     

Related content

Life@bp podcasts

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond

Professionals

As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations

Students and graduates

bp offers world-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school