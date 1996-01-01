Strategic planning and business development

bp’s infrastructure stretches across the globe and ranges from platforms and pipelines to plants and terminals. Our planning function makes sure that everything runs to schedule and is delivered on time.

Planning entails everything from producing detailed work plans using information technology tools like SAP to managing people, equipment and materials, or optimizing budgets and championing continuous improvement in planning processes. Safety is the overriding priority at bp, so everything needs to be done in compliance with the strictest health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) standards.

We look for talented people with experience of planning and scheduling maintenance work – particularly if this has been gained in the petrochemical industry – and ideally a relevant qualification. As well as a sharp eye for detail and strong organizational capabilities, you’ll need good people skills. Knowledge of health, safety, security and environment risks would be useful and some roles also call for coaching or training experience.

