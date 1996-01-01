Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Professionals
  4. Career areas
  5. EV charging – bp pulse

EV charging – bp pulse

A market-leader for public rapid and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging

We are here to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and drive the energy transition. We’re building something brilliant. Join us in reimagining energy!
Quick links
Our story
Driving net zero
Our teams
Latest jobs
In the news

Our story

We have been part of bp since 2018 and are growing rapidly. From operating as Chargemaster Ltd in 2008 when there were only a few electric vehicles on the road, to rolling out ultra-fast charging across bp forecourts today, we’re powering an electric future through innovative electric vehicle charging solutions.

 

2018

Chargemaster Ltd, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions at home, at work, and on the go, is acquired by bp

2019

The first 150kW charger is added to a bp forecourt and made available to electric vehicle drivers via the Polar charging network

2020

bp pulse launches in the UK as bp’s electrification brand, incorporating Chargemaster and the Polar network under one brand

2021

The first fleet charging hub is launched at Q-Park Park Lane in London, offering fast and convenient charging for ride-hail and fleet drivers

Driving net zero

bp pulse is an essential element of bp’s strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We are not just part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century – we are at the forefront of it

Who we’re looking for

Your expertise might lie in energy or analytics. In digital or in sales. In UX design or in customer support! Whatever your field, you’ll create pioneering Electric Vehicle Charging solutions that put our customers in control and set the best in class charging experience that drivers can get! You’ll be full of energy to make the change happen and we’ll be there to do it together!

What you'll get

At bp pulse, we’ve created a global business with the buzz of a start-up. You will feel empowered to act as decision makers and push creative boundaries all with the support and resources of a large company. With a caring and inclusive culture, flexible work schedules, a great work-life balance, robust learning and development opportunities and much more, you’ll be welcomed into a team that values new ideas, challenges the status-quo and has a direct impact on the future of energy.

Why it matters

Your career will create the future of energy. You want to do work that matters. We make that possible. We combine strategy, experience design, and engineering to build products and innovate for EV drivers tothrive. Through it all, one thing has remained constant – the secret to our success is hiring people like you. This is not only about working, but also about working with purpose!

Our teams

There is a place here for every kind of brilliant

Design - our goal is to always create the best possible customer experience and the design team focuses on every part of the journey.

Procurement - the best charging units demand the best components. Our role is to make sure customer receives the most reliable product built from the most reliable parts.

Digital product - as a product manager in digital I help create some of the product suites that customers use to interact with bp pulse.

Customer operations - our goal is to make sure that the customer is at the heart of everything. Part of my job is to the voice of the customer and to and to anticipate their questions and challenges.

Automotive product team - we focus on how bp charging solutions integrate with all different car manufacturers and partners around the world. How does it all connect and can we make it as easy as possible for the customer.

Research & development - the customer experience drives what we do. It is primarily through the hardware that the work we do day to day translates in the world.

Design - our goal is to always create the best possible customer experience and the design team focuses on every part of the journey.
Procurement - the best charging units demand the best components. Our role is to make sure customer receives the most reliable product built from the most reliable parts.
Digital product - as a product manager in digital I help create some of the product suites that customers use to interact with bp pulse.
Customer operations - our goal is to make sure that the customer is at the heart of everything. Part of my job is to the voice of the customer and to and to anticipate their questions and challenges.
Automotive product team - we focus on how bp charging solutions integrate with all different car manufacturers and partners around the world. How does it all connect and can we make it as easy as possible for the customer.
Research & development - the customer experience drives what we do. It is primarily through the hardware that the work we do day to day translates in the world.
Design - our goal is to always create the best possible customer experience and the design team focuses on every part of the journey.

Procurement - the best charging units demand the best components. Our role is to make sure customer receives the most reliable product built from the most reliable parts.

Digital product - as a product manager in digital I help create some of the product suites that customers use to interact with bp pulse.

Customer operations - our goal is to make sure that the customer is at the heart of everything. Part of my job is to the voice of the customer and to and to anticipate their questions and challenges.

Automotive product team - we focus on how bp charging solutions integrate with all different car manufacturers and partners around the world. How does it all connect and can we make it as easy as possible for the customer.

Research & development - the customer experience drives what we do. It is primarily through the hardware that the work we do day to day translates in the world.

Design - our goal is to always create the best possible customer experience and the design team focuses on every part of the journey.
Procurement - the best charging units demand the best components. Our role is to make sure customer receives the most reliable product built from the most reliable parts.
Digital product - as a product manager in digital I help create some of the product suites that customers use to interact with bp pulse.
Customer operations - our goal is to make sure that the customer is at the heart of everything. Part of my job is to the voice of the customer and to and to anticipate their questions and challenges.
Automotive product team - we focus on how bp charging solutions integrate with all different car manufacturers and partners around the world. How does it all connect and can we make it as easy as possible for the customer.
Research & development - the customer experience drives what we do. It is primarily through the hardware that the work we do day to day translates in the world.

Latest jobs

Don’t see a role that’s suitable for you? Join our talent community and be the first to know about new bp pulse job openings!

Explore Pulse-UK roles
Find your future. Apply now
Join the Pulse Talent Community

Life@bp

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

  • Career stories
  1.  
     
  2.  
     
  3.  
     

In the news...

Latest bp pulse ultra-fast charging hub lands at Gatwick
bp pulse brings next generation EV charging to Scotland’s M8 motorway
Will we be ready for the EV transition?
Paving the way for sustainable mobility: bp, BMW Group and Daimler Mobility announce successful closing of transaction that makes bp third shareholder of Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS)

Related content

Our electric evolution

Here’s a snapshot of how we are working across our businesses – from charging to e-Fluids – so we can all get plugged into the EV revolution

Electrification in 2022

With electric vehicles already outselling diesels in some parts of the world, is 2022 the year that electrification charges ahead? Our e-mobility strategy specialist, Brandon Roberts, looks at six factors that could help or hinder EV take-off

Energy economics

bp’s economics team produces two reports annually. One – the Energy Outlook – is forward-looking and the other – the Statistical Review of World Energy – analyses data from the previous year