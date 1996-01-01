EV charging – bp pulse

A market-leader for public rapid and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging
We have been part of bp since 2018 and are growing rapidly. From operating as Chargemaster Ltd in 2008 when there were only a few electric vehicles on the road, to rolling out ultra-fast charging across bp forecourts today, we’re powering an electric future through innovative electric vehicle charging solutions.
Chargemaster Ltd, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions at home, at work, and on the go, is acquired by bp
The first 150kW charger is added to a bp forecourt and made available to electric vehicle drivers via the Polar charging network
bp pulse launches in the UK as bp’s electrification brand, incorporating Chargemaster and the Polar network under one brand
The first fleet charging hub is launched at Q-Park Park Lane in London, offering fast and convenient charging for ride-hail and fleet drivers
Your expertise might lie in energy or analytics. In digital or in sales. In UX design or in customer support! Whatever your field, you’ll create pioneering Electric Vehicle Charging solutions that put our customers in control and set the best in class charging experience that drivers can get! You’ll be full of energy to make the change happen and we’ll be there to do it together!
At bp pulse, we’ve created a global business with the buzz of a start-up. You will feel empowered to act as decision makers and push creative boundaries all with the support and resources of a large company. With a caring and inclusive culture, flexible work schedules, a great work-life balance, robust learning and development opportunities and much more, you’ll be welcomed into a team that values new ideas, challenges the status-quo and has a direct impact on the future of energy.
Your career will create the future of energy. You want to do work that matters. We make that possible. We combine strategy, experience design, and engineering to build products and innovate for EV drivers tothrive. Through it all, one thing has remained constant – the secret to our success is hiring people like you. This is not only about working, but also about working with purpose!
Don’t see a role that’s suitable for you? Join our talent community and be the first to know about new bp pulse job openings!
Here’s a snapshot of how we are working across our businesses – from charging to e-Fluids – so we can all get plugged into the EV revolution
With electric vehicles already outselling diesels in some parts of the world, is 2022 the year that electrification charges ahead? Our e-mobility strategy specialist, Brandon Roberts, looks at six factors that could help or hinder EV take-off
bp’s economics team produces two reports annually. One – the Energy Outlook – is forward-looking and the other – the Statistical Review of World Energy – analyses data from the previous year