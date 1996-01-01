Site traffic information and cookies

Legal

Wherever you’re based, you could find yourself providing advice and counsel on current and emerging issues that have significant legal implications for our business
Whether it’s advising on employment law, leading on dispute resolution, registering our patents or preparing contracts for a major development, lawyers have an indispensable role to play at bp.
 

Our legal teams act as collaborative partners to every part of our business, providing the insight and expertise we need across the globe to make the right decisions and progress as a company that puts safety first.

 

Our legal teams either sit in a central function, such as corporate reporting or group general counsel office or support individual businesses, including Customer and Products, People and Culture and Trading and Shipping. There are also opportunities to specialize in fields such as energy law, regulatory law, intellectual property rights and Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE).

 

In addition to legal knowledge, we look for strong business acumen, plus the ability to navigate a large, complex organization and build relationships with various stakeholders. Confidence, credibility and judgement plus the resilience to handle a large caseload under the pressure of deadlines are core attributes.

