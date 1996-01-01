Site traffic information and cookies

Renewables and power

bp wants to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and renewables & power can play a role in delivering this ambition

Woman wearing safety gear standing near a wind turbine
Alongside investing in today’s energy system – which is mostly oil & gas –  we’re investing in lower carbon energy. That’s why renewables & power is one of our five transition growth engines alongside bioenergy, convenience, hydrogen and EV charging.
 

We are building a diversified renewable portfolio, including in offshore wind and solar, and aim to develop 50GW of renewable generating capacity to final investment decision by 2030. These low carbon electrons could be used in used in support of our potential investments in green hydrogen and EV charging, as well as our strategic end-user customers.

Who we're looking for

We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us transform from an IOC to an IEC. These projects require high performance and individuals with the right expertise to deliver projects of such size and complexity. We’re looking for deep technical specialists with a passion for innovation and learning, and people who are excited to join us on the journey.   

 

We work hard to create an environment of care and respect, where people feel able to share ideas and perspectives freely. And successful applicants can expect world-class training and the flexibility to realise their full potential, while leaving a legacy to be proud of. So, if your drive and ambition match ours, explore careers in renewables and power today. 

