  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Professionals
  4. Career areas

Career areas

Whatever interests you, we’ve got a role to suit you
Business support group
Communications & advocacy
Digital and technology
Engineering
Ethics and compliance
EV charging – bp pulse
Finance and tax
Health, safety, security and environment (HSSE)
Human resources
Hydrogen and CCS
Legal
Offshore wind energy
Operations
Procurement and supply chain management (PSCM)
Project management
Research and technology
Retail
Sales and marketing
Shipping
Solar & Onshore wind energy
Strategic planning and business development
Subsurface
Trading
Wells
Launchpad and ventures
Contingent workers
Other opportunities

Business support group

bp is a global company, that offers global experiences. Our support teams are dedicated, talented, flexible and are a key part of our network across the world
Two communications & external affairs employees

Communications & external affairs

Our reputation is one of our biggest assets – and we believe that our future is linked to our reputation. That’s why what we say about our business is so important

Digital and technology

By connecting people and data with physical and digital assets we’re advancing the possibilities of digital in the energy industry

Engineering

Our projects offer opportunities to develop your skills and work with the most advanced technologies in the industry

Ethics and compliance

We need qualified compliance professionals who can support our business, our people, our customers and the environment
London mobility hub

EV charging – bp pulse

We are committed to making EV charging fast, reliable, and convenient, and serving customers where they need it – at home, at work and on the go

Finance and tax

Our finance team works to add value to our diverse company, by providing expert advice, driving strategy, offering independent perspectives and delivering efficient processes
Platform safety check

Health, safety, security and environment (HSSE)

In a business that has made safety the number one priority, help us set the standards for our industry

Human resources

Our human resources professionals put together the plans that will recruit, retain and reward people who can keep us ahead in the global energy challenge

Hydrogen and CCS

bp is pivoting from an international oil company to become and integrated energy company – hydrogen will have a big part to play in this

Legal

Whether it’s advising on employment law, leading on dispute resolution, registering our patents or preparing contracts for a major development, lawyers have an indispensable role to play at bp
Cedar Creek 2

Offshore wind energy

To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry

Operations

Operations is the backbone of our global energy business – and the key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy

Procurement and supply chain management (PSCM)

We need procurement and supply chain management professionals to ensure we buy goods and services that deliver commercial and competitive advantage

Project management

bp is involved in some of the largest projects in the energy industry. Which means our project managers have some big decisions to make

Research and technology

Our research and technology teams provide the knowledge, expertise and creativity to keep us at the cutting edge and help make the future ours

Retail

When it comes to retail, it's the energy and ideas of our people that make a difference to our customers and ensure our products and services are market leaders
Three people holding a Castrol poster

Sales and marketing

bp offers a wide range of career opportunities to people who share our dedication to doing the best for our customers

Shipping

We have a variety of opportunities across the shipping business unit to support the growth of our fleet

Solar & Onshore wind energy

As part of our plan to become an integrated energy energy company, we are providing clean power, while developing and deploying new technologies to deliver that energy more efficiently

Strategic planning and business development

Our planning function makes sure that everything runs to schedule and is delivered on time

Subsurface

Our geoscientists, petrophysicists and engineers work as part of a collaborative team on offshore, deepwater and onshore oil and gas projects in over 25 countries

Trading

Our traders perform on the global stage to create long-term value from our assets

Wells

We bring world-class technology to the front-line of well execution across our entire global team

Launchpad and ventures

Launchpad is bp’s scale-up factory. We are on a mission to generate sustainable change by building and scaling a progressive portfolio of digitally-led businesses that re-imagine energy for people and the planet

Contingent workers

The expertise of our contractors (contingent workers), consultants and short-term workers is vital to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet

Other opportunities

We are offering fast-tracked application opportunities to those displaced by the crisis in Ukraine