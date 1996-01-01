Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Contingent workers

Contingent workers

bp is a truly global company, whose values & behaviours are the cornerstones to its ethos. The highly skilled contingent workforce in bp play an important role in the organization
Opportunities quick links
Business support
Digital and technology
Engineering
EV charging - bp pulse
Finance and tax
Health, safety, security and environment (HSSE)
Human resources
Legal
Our contingent workforce provides us with expertise in their fields when needed.
 
You will enjoy a diverse working environment and the professional experience prospects that, only a global company can offer.
 

The expertise of our freelancers, contractors, consultants and short-term workers is vital to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet.

Latest vacancies

bp contingent worker talent community

The expertise of our contingent workers is vital to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet.

 

Build your profile and join a community where you will be able to showcase your experience and skills and apply directly to our contingent worker roles through bp's direct sourcing partner before they go out to the full external market.

Search and apply for your next opportunity in our bp contractor talent community
UK bp contractor talent community
US bp contractor talent community
Woman and man sitting together in conversation
Note:  For the purposes of this offering, a bp contingent worker refers to an agency contingent worker (also known as an agency contractor) as defined by bp policy.  An agency contingent worker is an individual who is employed by an employment staffing firm or agency and is assigned to work at bp’s workplace.  The employment staffing firm must qualify as an employer for tax purposes, provide payroll services, deduct income and employment taxes, and carry worker’s compensation and liability insurance commensurate to the role.  The worker may receive day-to-day work assignments from bp management/staff; however, the staffing firm must manage its own employee's job performance and any disciplinary issues (though bp staff can bring these to the  attention of the employment staffing firm). Placement with bp through an employment staffing firm does not create a direct employment relationship with bp, nor does it guarantee future direct employment with bp. 

Life@bp

 

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

Related content

Retail careers

If you love providing great service and want to have fun doing it while enjoying lots of opportunities to develop, take a closer look at retail jobs with bp

Professionals

As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations

Students and graduates

bp offers world-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school