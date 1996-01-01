Contingent workers

The expertise of our freelancers, contractors, consultants and short-term workers is vital to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet.
Build your profile and join a community where you will be able to showcase your experience and skills and apply directly to our contingent worker roles through bp's direct sourcing partner before they go out to the full external market.
If you love providing great service and want to have fun doing it while enjoying lots of opportunities to develop, take a closer look at retail jobs with bp
As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations
bp offers world-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school