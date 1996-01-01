bp’s legal teams support all areas of the business, working collaboratively, providing the vision and knowledge we need globally, to ensure correct choices and development as a company are made, that puts safety as our core value.
Some of the legal teams sit in a central function, e.g., commercial reporting or group general counsel office. Whilst other teams are emersed within specific businesses e.g., Trading & shipping, EV charging, Procurement & supply chain. People are also given areas where they can specifically focus: - regulatory law, health, safety, security & environment (HSSE).
Apart from having a strong legal knowledge, we are keen to have people with a solid business acumen and aptitude, to steer a large, multifaceted organization, who can engage with a variety of stakeholders and build trusted relationships. Self-confidence, decision making and resilience to manage big caseloads, whilst working towards core deadlines, are the key characteristics we want.
Build your profile and join a community where you will be able to showcase your experience and skills and apply directly to our contingent worker roles through bp's direct sourcing partner before they go out to the full external market.
Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond
As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations
bp offers world-class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school