The roles in our teams are very diverse; you could be offering advice on employment law, be a principal lead on a dispute resolution, registering bp’s patents or working on contracts for significant expansion plans. Lawyers have a crucial part to play at bp, due to our companies’ complexities and various business offerings.

bp’s legal teams support all areas of the business, working collaboratively, providing the vision and knowledge we need globally, to ensure correct choices and development as a company are made, that puts safety as our core value.

Some of the legal teams sit in a central function, e.g., commercial reporting or group general counsel office. Whilst other teams are emersed within specific businesses e.g., Trading & shipping, EV charging, Procurement & supply chain. People are also given areas where they can specifically focus: - regulatory law, health, safety, security & environment (HSSE).

Apart from having a strong legal knowledge, we are keen to have people with a solid business acumen and aptitude, to steer a large, multifaceted organization, who can engage with a variety of stakeholders and build trusted relationships. Self-confidence, decision making and resilience to manage big caseloads, whilst working towards core deadlines, are the key characteristics we want.

