The benefit of working at bp Hungary

We spoke with Tara, Balazs and Giuliano about their favourite discretionary benefits and how they feel supported to be the best versions of themselves at bp.

What are your favourite bp benefits in Hungary?



I love working from the Budapest office where the plants and natural green art design create a comfortable atmosphere. I also value Medicover's readily available specialist check-ups. These have provided me with solutions to different health problems, giving me the security I need to live a relaxed life." - Tara

Extended parental leave options, including one month of paid parental leave for fathers, is one of the great benefits of working at bp." - Balazs

At bp there is the possibility to work in many locations around the globe and to move between departments, which is appealing. I also love the learning and development opportunities here. bp is providing all the tools I need to develop my skills and career." - Giuliano

How does bp support your wellbeing?



Being able to access support from mental health professionals at the expense of the company has been a tremendous help. I feel like bp sees my true potential and is willing to invest in me long term." - Tara

We have great wellbeing and mind reset opportunities in the office. There’s table soccer, table tennis, massage chairs, quiet rooms and a photo booth, so we have lots of fun. I also feel valued and listened to. Even if we ask the toughest questions on Townhalls, the leaders answer with honesty and transparency." - Balazs

In my role, bp offers flexible working hours and a good work-life balance. Furthermore, we have multiple social events here that make our work experience enjoyable." - Giuliano

How has bp enabled your professional and professional growth?



I became a member of bp's ‘superuser community’ for the software used by our team. This role has helped me gain a deeper understanding about the technical background of our daily work and support the effective functioning of my team." - Tara

I’ve attended great courses, including a two-week one on data science, focusing on Python. I'm also about to start a data analyst programme delivered by Imperial College and Corndel. With this, I’m developing new skills to advance my career as well as it being a great addition to the skillset of my team." - Balazs

bp has offered multiple possibilities for me to grow and develop my skills through learning programmes including Coursera and LinkedIn. I’ve also received support through the financing of globally recognized certifications like PMP, Black Belt and Scrum Master." - Giuliano

Can you describe a project or initiative at bp that has made you feel proud?



As a safe space trainer, I am honoured to contribute to maintaining a work environment where everyone can express themselves safely, with the aim of helping colleagues feel a sense of belonging." Being a trans woman in Hungary has its fair share of difficulties. Being able to share my experience with colleagues in an open call, organised by bp’s Pride business resource group (BRG) during Trans Awareness Week, meant the world to me." - Tara

I have been a member of bp’s Working Families BRG since its creation in 2017, and am now the chair. We give a goodie box to parents of newborns filled with great stuff, such as a blanket with a lovely animal pattern designed for us, a romper, a textile cube and pacifiers. Colleagues love them and I have the honour of ordering all the elements to fill the boxes." - Balazs

I participate in many initiatives like ‘bp ambassadors’ and ‘bp buddies’. They have given me the opportunity to meet new people and make new joiners feel like part of the bp community from day one." - Giuliano

How has bp's supportive team and culture helped you thrive?

From my very first day on the job, I have always felt trusted by my manager and team. I felt safe to proudly come out as a trans woman, which has empowered me to face everyday challenges with full confidence as my authentic self and showcase my abilities." - Tara

My managers have always created opportunities for me to try new roles. For example, leading a project or working on a product where I’ve learned how to use Power Apps." - Balazs