Hungary

Careers in global business services in Budapest and Szeged

We want your perspective and ideas to tackle the future's greatest challenges. Reimagine your career and realize your potential with one of the world's biggest energy companies. Join our bp Hungary team
Our business areas
Our offices in Hungary
Our life in Hungary
Meet our people
Featured jobs
Life@bp
At bp, we reimagine energy for people and our planet – from household heating to widespread economic growth, we're proud to power lives.
 

We provide customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, and HR, among other crucial functions. In Hungary we are part of bp's business services organization, which means that when you join us, you will be an important part of a global network of like-minded colleagues.

Our business areas

Finance
Woman wearing white jacket talking in a meeting

Finance

 

A job in finance at bp offers you autonomy and responsibility. Your role will involve reporting on finances, accounting, monitoring performance, management and ensuring the integrity of our data. Generate competitive value, protect the company from financial risk through innovation and insight, and make your mark on an ever-evolving business. You can play a leading part in where bp goes in the future – and help us in our mission to get to net zero faster.

Procurement
Man wearing blue shirt pointing at mobile screen

Procurement

 

Global business services procurement is essential to maximize our company's value. You will play a key role in streamlining our systems and heightening our business performance and sustainability. Enhancing the procurement process, you will collaborate with segment category teams to effectively build, segment, and manage our third-party supply chains. Using your sourcing and digital capabilities, you will help us better our ambitiously defined functional vision and location strategy. We need your expertise to achieve the next generation of category management and continue to grow as a global business.

Customer services
Man and woman walking through office

Customer services

 

Supporting our partners allows collaboration that results in positive change. Vital to this process are our customer service teams. Are you organized and diligent? Do you have a meticulous eye for detail? You could support sales processes and the supply chain while managing accounts and service requests for internal and external partners. You could also have a hand in pricing, order taking, invoicing and cash collection. If you're a people person to the core with bundles of energy, we'd love to hear from you.  

People and culture
Woman in conversation with laptop on her lap

People and culture

 

In people and culture, we focus on discovering, empowering, and caring for our brilliant people. Managing all people-related aspects of the business, we create the necessary infrastructure for our teams' management and monitor this on an ongoing basis. If you have a passion for finding talent, looking after the welfare of others and empowering people to be their very best, we would love to have you. We want to help you unlock your maximum potential. We work hard to look after you so that you can look after our team – and together, we can continue to offer our incredible service and solutions worldwide.

Our offices in Hungary

Reaching net zero is a huge goal. That’s why we have more than 2,500 ambitious team members across Budapest and Szeged working towards a better future for us all. 

 

Our success is directly linked to looking after our colleagues, so we’ve worked hard to build an environment of acceptance, safety and where we care about your wellbeing.  Always. 

 

Our offices are designed with you in mind, with features to help you stay on top of your game. Boost your creativity in the music room, loosen up in a massage chair, unwind in our yoga rooms, or slam dunk your extra energy away on our internal basketball court. At the end of another day of changing the world, connect with your teammates over a coffee with a view at our sky bar.

Man and woman playing a game of chess
Two people sitting in comfortable chairs
Two women playing a video game, sitting on a large sofa
Man and woman playing shuffle board game
Two women playing a game of pool
bp's Global Service Center - Budapest
Woman holding yellow ball

Our life in Hungary

bp is a wonderful place to work. And we’re not the only ones who think so – in 2022, we won PwC’s Most Attractive Employer Award (SSC/BSC Sector) for the second time in a row. 

 

We’re also so much more than just a place to work. We take care of each other. Our social communities are inclusive, multinational, and family-friendly, so you can get to know your colleagues in the wider business in an environment where you’re encouraged to be yourself. 

 

Join a social group to get involved in the conversations that matter the most to you, so we can build a better working environment for us all.

