Retail careers at bp New Zealand bp is one of New Zealand’s leading fuels retailers. Today we operate a network of more than 110 bp Connect stores and growing, with Wild Bean Cafes across New Zealand, employing over 1800 retail employees. We also have more than 100 bp-branded independent retailers, a national network of distributor partners and a fully integrated supply chain including a national truckstop network. We’re focused on rewarding our consumers by offering competitively-priced and innovative premium fuels, tasty, convenient food and drinks, and innovative and distinctive offers.

Retail roles There are so many possibilities within retail. As skilled company ambassadors, our retail employees are great at bringing our business to life for our customers. They’re honest, they take safety seriously and they keep our customers coming back for more. Our retail staff play a crucial part in making our retail sites and our customer offerings so great. Do you love making great coffee with a conscience? Perhaps you might like to work in one of our Wild Bean Cafes – making delicious coffee fresh from Fairtrade Certified coffee beans? Do you love interacting with people, and that buzz you get from helping to make someone’s day? If so, perhaps a customer service representative job might be for you. If you enjoy coaching and developing people and operational store management, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy working with us as a Site Manager or Assistant Site Manager. Some great benefits You’ll work in faced paced environment that allows you to build relationships with customers and connect with the local community at the same time. You’ll work with great teammates, where no two days are ever the same. You’ll also have access to great competitions and discounts, for example you will receive a discount on all Wild Bean Cafe products, how great is that? At bp, we think that a job should be empowering. That means giving you the freedom to make choices in your career. If you need a role that fits around your home commitments, we’ll do our best to give you that flexibility. If you are a night owl, then you will fit in well as many of our stores operate 24/7. Opportunities and development There are great opportunities to develop your skills with us. We offer structured in-store training, safety training, customer service training, and barista training. Beyond formal training, you’ll also have peer meetings that allow team mates to learn from each other. If you want to pursue a long-term career, we could be your launch pad. Or, if you decide to try out different career paths, you could explore your options in a varied, global retail environment. We have the advantage of being locally based, but part of a larger global footprint.

Corporate careers at bp New Zealand The scale and scope of our NZ operations are both deep and wide, which means an incredible variety of career opportunities await you. A career with bp means you might be involved in anything from creating innovative products and offers for our customers, setting the future strategy of our business, growing and designing our network, enhancing our latest app or even enhancing the way we supply and distribute fuel. You could be working for bp, Castrol, or Air bp. Whether your background is in sales and marketing, retail, business or IT, right through to engineering, it’s possible to achieve your career goals with us.