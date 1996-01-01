Everything we do is with our customers and communities in mind. Together, we’re using our specialist knowledge – grounded in the unique places and people we work with – to create incredible possibilities for the future and our community.
We’re a global business but operating locally in New Zealand since 1946. We’re incredibly proud of the role our Kiwi team plays in shaping our local business and beyond. With us, you’ll be at the forefront of innovation but still dedicated to making an impact within communities across New Zealand.
bp is one of New Zealand’s leading fuels retailers. Today we operate a network of more than 110 bp Connect stores and growing, with Wild Bean Cafes across New Zealand, employing over 1800 retail employees. We also have more than 100 bp-branded independent retailers, a national network of distributor partners and a fully integrated supply chain including a national truckstop network.
We’re focused on rewarding our consumers by offering competitively-priced and innovative premium fuels, tasty, convenient food and drinks, and innovative and distinctive offers.
There are so many possibilities within retail. As skilled company ambassadors, our retail employees are great at bringing our business to life for our customers. They’re honest, they take safety seriously and they keep our customers coming back for more. Our retail staff play a crucial part in making our retail sites and our customer offerings so great.
Do you love making great coffee with a conscience? Perhaps you might like to work in one of our Wild Bean Cafes – making delicious coffee fresh from Fairtrade Certified coffee beans?
Do you love interacting with people, and that buzz you get from helping to make someone’s day? If so, perhaps a customer service representative job might be for you. If you enjoy coaching and developing people and operational store management, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy working with us as a Site Manager or Assistant Site Manager.
You’ll work in faced paced environment that allows you to build relationships with customers and connect with the local community at the same time. You’ll work with great teammates, where no two days are ever the same. You’ll also have access to great competitions and discounts, for example you will receive a discount on all Wild Bean Cafe products, how great is that?
At bp, we think that a job should be empowering. That means giving you the freedom to make choices in your career. If you need a role that fits around your home commitments, we’ll do our best to give you that flexibility. If you are a night owl, then you will fit in well as many of our stores operate 24/7.
There are great opportunities to develop your skills with us. We offer structured in-store training, safety training, customer service training, and barista training.
Beyond formal training, you’ll also have peer meetings that allow team mates to learn from each other. If you want to pursue a long-term career, we could be your launch pad. Or, if you decide to try out different career paths, you could explore your options in a varied, global retail environment. We have the advantage of being locally based, but part of a larger global footprint.
The scale and scope of our NZ operations are both deep and wide, which means an incredible variety of career opportunities await you.
A career with bp means you might be involved in anything from creating innovative products and offers for our customers, setting the future strategy of our business, growing and designing our network, enhancing our latest app or even enhancing the way we supply and distribute fuel.
You could be working for bp, Castrol, or Air bp. Whether your background is in sales and marketing, retail, business or IT, right through to engineering, it’s possible to achieve your career goals with us.
bp prides itself on our people being our greatest asset and this has been a hallmark of the organisation over many years. bp’s culture is what makes it a great place to work. It’s really important to all of us and we all play a part in developing that going forward. Our strategy to achieve our goals and drive value through the energy transition comprises of three simple beliefs: “Live our purpose”, “Play to win” and “Care for others”. We believe that bringing to life all three of these beliefs builds an environment where everyone at bp can be their best every day.
Beyond a great team, and a great working environment, you’ll also have exposure to senior leaders and mentors in a business that is focused on your development. Because of the scale of our New Zealand business, you can truly immerse yourself in a role or project, whilst still getting great breadth of exposure to different people and functions across our entire business. This breadth and depth of experience creates fantastic opportunities to take your career in a variety of different directions.
Our national office in Newmarket has been chosen on the basis of its safety rating and its location and proximity to motorways and public transport. There are great facilities available, and we are within easy walking distance from Newmarket’s awesome strip of shops, cafes and restaurants so there’s something for everyone.
We’ll give you a breadth of experiences across bp and you will also be supported by a development program which will connect you globally, regionally and locally
The launch of a new vegan pie makes global news, thanks to its missing ingredients
We have operated in New Zealand since 1946 and we continue to invest heavily in our assets, our infrastructure, our people and the community