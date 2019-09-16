Site traffic information and cookies

Australia and New Zealand

Whether you're starting a career in business, engineering, science or supply and trading, there’s an opportunity for you at bp
Students and graduates in ANZ

bp culture

Diversity

bp in Australia and New Zealand

At bp, we find, develop and produce energy resources every day – energy that’s behind the products that keep us all moving. It’s an exciting place to be. But for us to do what we do, we rely on a vast team of people, all contributing their talents to make our business come together. 

 

When you consider the scale and complexity of this global operation, you begin to realise that there is more to bp than you might think. From creating world-class products to developing secure, sustainable energy for the future, it takes a broad range of talented people to make our work possible. From pipeline engineers, automotive experts, geoscientists and chemists to accountants, human resources professionals, commercial analysts, technologists and traders – they’re all doing their part to contribute to our success.
 
It’s a diverse team with different backgrounds, perspectives and skillsets, but they all have their role to play. It’s only when it all comes together that we can make change happen. And you can be part of our future plans.

Opportunities

Do refer to the ‘Dates for the diary’ section to apply

Graduate programmes

Intern programmes

Co-op programmes

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process

Indigenous employment opportunities

bp supports Indigenous employees with development plans, mentoring programmes and opportunities to develop personally and professionally. We train you. We challenge you. We inspire you.

We’re proud to announce our partnership with UniSport, supporting the Indigenous Nationals Games, including sponsoring two scholarships.

Through our Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), we have made a difference in our communities by supporting the growth of Indigenous business, creating employment pathways and combating a health issue by developing Opal® fuel. 

Graduate, Internship and Co-Op positions are available in a wide range of business areas Australia wide and in Auckland.

You’ll be connected with a network of other Indigenous professionals and work within an environment that will support you in order to unlock your full potential in a rewarding career. You’ll be making a difference to global energy supplies now and into the future.  

At bp we value people with diverse experiences, so if you identify as being an Indigenous Australian, please reach out to find out more – indigenoustalent@bp.com. You can also check out our retail and professional job opportunities. 

Dates for the diary

Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.

 

