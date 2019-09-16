Australia and New Zealand

When you consider the scale and complexity of this global operation, you begin to realise that there is more to bp than you might think. From creating world-class products to developing secure, sustainable energy for the future, it takes a broad range of talented people to make our work possible. From pipeline engineers, automotive experts, geoscientists and chemists to accountants, human resources professionals, commercial analysts, technologists and traders – they’re all doing their part to contribute to our success.
It’s a diverse team with different backgrounds, perspectives and skillsets, but they all have their role to play. It’s only when it all comes together that we can make change happen. And you can be part of our future plans.
bp supports Indigenous employees with development plans, mentoring programmes and opportunities to develop personally and professionally. We train you. We challenge you. We inspire you.
We’re proud to announce our partnership with UniSport, supporting the Indigenous Nationals Games, including sponsoring two scholarships.
Through our Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), we have made a difference in our communities by supporting the growth of Indigenous business, creating employment pathways and combating a health issue by developing Opal® fuel.
Graduate, Internship and Co-Op positions are available in a wide range of business areas Australia wide and in Auckland.
You’ll be connected with a network of other Indigenous professionals and work within an environment that will support you in order to unlock your full potential in a rewarding career. You’ll be making a difference to global energy supplies now and into the future.
At bp we value people with diverse experiences, so if you identify as being an Indigenous Australian, please reach out to find out more – indigenoustalent@bp.com. You can also check out our retail and professional job opportunities.