Our internship programme is a chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically challenging projects our industry has to offer
Search and apply

Intern programmes

Our internship programme is a chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically challenging projects our industry has to offer. 

 

You’ll gain insight into the real world of business. You’ll execute and deliver a multi-discipline role within a team environment which will ultimately contribute to the achievement of bp’s reimagined strategy. 

 

You’ll experience on-the-job learning, along with development training to suit your role. Working across teams and functions, you’ll enjoy access to some of the most talented people in their fields.

 

No matter where you work at bp, you’ll be valued, included and respected. We’ll provide you with ongoing support, and we’ll reward you for the great work you do.

Rewards and benefits

  • Exclusive access to the bp superannuation plan or a fund of your choice.
  • Personal development and training.
  • Five days’ leave, plus any public holidays and flexible working hours.
  • The chance to get involved in a wide range of social activities.

Internship eligibility

What are the key criteria to apply to bp’s internship programme?

 

  • Australian or New Zealand citizen or permanent resident.
  • Penultimate year of study and graduating by January 2025.
  • Available to work full-time for the 12-week period between mid-November 2023 to mid-February 2024.

 

When must I complete my degree by? 

 

  • Our internship programme is open to university students in their penultimate year only. This means you will have one year left of your university studies (i.e. completing your degree at the end of 2024 and graduating by January 2025).

 

I'm a mature-age student. Can I apply? 

 

  • bp celebrates and strives for diversity in our workplace. We welcome all applications that meet our key criteria.

What documentation do I need to submit when I apply? 

 

  • The two main pieces would be your resume and academic transcript. If you hold a visa, you will also need to provide a copy of your valid visa and passport.

I’m an international student / on a visa. Can I still apply? 

 

  • Unfortunately, you must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident to apply. 

Application process

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process
Got more questions? Click here to view our full list of FAQs.

Dates for the diary

 

Applications for our 2023/24 internship opportunities will open in May 2023. 

 

Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.

 

