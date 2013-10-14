Intern programmes

Our internship programme is a chance to start learning and growing with us as you work on some of the most exciting and technically challenging projects our industry has to offer.
You’ll gain insight into the real world of business. You’ll execute and deliver a multi-discipline role within a team environment which will ultimately contribute to the achievement of bp’s reimagined strategy.
You’ll experience on-the-job learning, along with development training to suit your role. Working across teams and functions, you’ll enjoy access to some of the most talented people in their fields.
No matter where you work at bp, you’ll be valued, included and respected. We’ll provide you with ongoing support, and we’ll reward you for the great work you do.
Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.
