Frequently asked questions

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

An at-a-glance guide to our internship process
Search and apply

About the internship programme

When does the bp internship programme start?
The internship programme will begin annually in November/December and end in January/February of the following year. Please note, exact dates can vary.
When do applications open and close?
Applications for the programme open annually in August and close in September. Please note, exact dates each year can vary.
How long is the internship programme?
The bp internship programme is 12 weeks in duration, running from late November to February. 
Where would I be based?
Most of our corporate positions are based in Melbourne’s CBD. You could also be based in Spotswood (Melbourne) or our Kwinana Refinery in Western Australia if you’re an engineer.
If I receive an offer for bp’s internship programme, can I start early?
Our internship programme is structured so all our interns have access to the same resources and same opportunities.

To achieve this, all our interns go through the internship programme at the same time. This means the start date is the same for every intern, so unfortunately you can’t start your internship early.
What types of career opportunities are available if I do an internship programme with bp?

 

A career at bp is more diverse than you might think. Whether you are studying marketing, finance, business, IT, HR or engineering, you can achieve your career goals with us.

 

It’s important to know that lateral moves aren’t uncommon. In fact, we encourage our teams to explore new areas and opportunities within our business. In some instances there may be the opportunity to work part-time for bp after you’ve completed the programme. 

Our internship recruitment process

What’s the recruitment process?

First, you need to complete the online application form. It’s important to take this component of your application seriously as it’s our first opportunity to get to know you.

 

If you’re selected, there are a number of steps in the process:

  • Online testing.
  • Recorded video interview.
  • An assessment centre comprising a group activity and interview.
  • Reference checking.
  • Offer.
Will I hear from anyone during the recruitment process
Once you’ve applied, we’ll confirm that we’ve received your application via email. You will then receive regular email updates to advise whether your application has progressed to the next stage of our assessment process. Your recruitment consultant will also contact you at each stage of the process from the interview onwards.
When are interviews and assessments scheduled?
Assessment centre dates vary annually, although typically occur around September/October.
Where will assessment centres be held?
Assessments will be held in the location of the role and you will need to attend in person.
What can I expect from the assessment centre? How can I prepare?
Assessment centres involve both group and individual activities. To best prepare for your assessment centre, do some research on bp, remember to communicate clearly and succinctly and try to relax – we want you to be yourself.
When are offers made?
We aim to extend offers annually in early October. We will provide specific dates prior to applications opening.

Accessibility

How do you support candidates with a disability?

 

Your recruiter will provide you with the support you need during the recruitment process or in the workplace wherever possible. Some examples of where they can offer support include:

  • Printed documentation at group assessments for candidates who are living with a visual impairment.
  • Providing an interpreter for candidates who have a hearing impairment.
  • A standing face-to-face interview for candidates who are living with back injuries.

Our awards

