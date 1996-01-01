What we do

We have set out a strategy that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers.
Three business groups, supported by four integrators to facilitate collaboration and unlock value
We find and develop hydrocarbon resources, operate oil and gas production assets, as well as refineries, pipelines and terminals around the world
We innovate with new business models and service platforms to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers
Combining and integrating our heritage natural gas capabilities with significant growth in low and zero carbon businesses and markets
Helping regions and corporates in hard to abate sectors decarbonize at scale
Driving digital and innovation with our science, engineering, and digital capabilities
Defining and accelerating the delivery of our strategy, while engraining sustainability in our business and promoting ethics and compliance across the organization
Our traders work with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for 12,000 customers in 140 countries
We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future